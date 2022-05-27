PERRY — Perry lost twice on the diamond Thursday — by two different methods.
Dansville did in the Ramblers, 15-2 in five innings in Game 1, but Perry hurt itself with nine walks and three errors, poking just three hits.
Game 2 was a much tighter affair as Perry senior left-hander Jack Lamb pitched a complete-game with four strikeouts and just one walk. The Ramblers made just one error, but came up one run short, losing 4-3 despite a three-run rally in the seventh.
Perry head coach Lonney Norton said there were plenty of bright spots in the nightcap. The twinbill had been originally scheduled to be played in Dansville, but because of the wet grounds, it shifted to Perry. The teams got through some rain in Game 1, but the showers eventually ended and the sun broke through.
“Jack pitched a heck of a game,” Norton said. “He didn’t quite have the command early but he found it and he found it well, throwing good ground balls and pop flies. He kept us in the game.”
Dansville scored two runs in the first and tacked on two more runs in the fourth. Lamb, who gave up six hits, held the Aggies at bay the rest of the way.
“The key was just being able to trust my defense,” Lamb said. “I felt that my guys had my back.”
Perry managed just three hits in the nightcap, but made the most of them. Dansville also committed two errors in the seventh to make the game tighter.
Bryce Krupp opened the seventh for Perry with a triple to the right field fence near the foul line. It was his third triple in the last four games and gave Perry hope.
“I got a fastball and I waited on it just enough so I could smoke it to rightfield,” Krupp said. “We were almost there to make it all the way back. But just not enough … We can build off this and will build off this — especially next week in our last doubleheader in the regular season and then in the districts.”
After Krupp’s leadoff triple, Perry kept things going.
Joey Mcgraw-Allen then hit a grounder to short, but the throw to first was wild, scoring Bryce Krupp. Tristan Krupp’s fly ball to right field was then misplayed as the Dansville right fielder slipped on the grass, turning the play into a triple for Krupp and another run.
Dansville starter Trevor Dase, who pitched six innings, was then replaced by reliever Nate Stec. Stec struck out Drake Vanwormer before Cole Sawyer’s grounder to second scored another run. Mike Werner struck out for the final out.
Perry’s other hits came off the bats of Blake Lantis, a single in the fourth, and Avery Young, who singled in the third.
“We found our defense, which led to having a little bit of offense, finally,” Norton said.
Game 1, much like a lot of the weather Thursday, could best be described as ugly if you were a Perry fan.
Dansville not only took advantage of an abundance of walks and errors, but also jolted eight hits. Cody Ream laced three hits while driving in a run, but Dansville capped it all off with a nine-run fourth inning. Gavin Hollon’s three-run homer in the fourth put the exclamation point on the victory.
Wyatt Mosley pitcched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk for Dansville.
Jylon Peek took the loss for the Ramblers. The righthander worked 31/3 innings and surrendered 11 runs on just three hits. He walked eight and struck out five.
Vanwormer and Sawyer also pitched in relief for Perry. Bryce Krupp and Sawyer singled while Mcgraw-Allen laced a run-scoring double in the second for the Ramblers.
