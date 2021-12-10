DANSVILLE — Cody Swain scored 15 points with eight rebounds as Perry improved to 2-0 Friday with a 61-55 victory over Webberville at Dansville.
Jack Lamb scored 14 points with three assists and D.J. Jenks scored 11 points for the Ramblers. Colton Sanderson scored seven points with 12 rebounds.
Blake Lantis grabbed 12 rebounds.
Perry finished off the Spartans with a 24-20 scoring advantage in the final eight minutes.
PERRY SCORING: Cody Swain 15 points, Jack Lamb 14, D.J. Jenks 11, Colton Sanderson 7, Jacob DeJarlais 6, Blake Lantis 4.
Lake Fenton 56, Corunna 47
FENTON — Corunna lost its season opener at Lake Fenton 56-47 Friday.
Francis Senter scored 15 points to lead the way for the Blue Devils.
Peyton had 25 points for Corunna and grabbed five rebounds. Braylon Socia scored 10 points.
CORUNNA SCORING: Logan Roka 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Bower 2 0-2 4, Tarick Bower 1 1-2 3, Peyton Termeer 7 7-7 25, Braylon Socia 8 2-4 10, Jaden Edington 2 0-1 4. Totals 16 11-17 47.
LAKE FENTON TOTALS: 19 16-28 56.
Goodrich 86, Owosso 48
GOODRICH — Crishaun Bates scored 11 points and Jay Tuttle scored 10, but Owosso fell 86-48 to Goodrich Friday.
The Trojans (0-2) got nine points from Cody Fields and eight apiece from Damien Hart and Corbin Thompson.
“We showed a lot of toughness in the loss to Goodrich,” Owosso coach David Williams said. “Battling back in the third quarter from a 23-point deficit. But in the end fouls caught up with us.”
Stockwell Academy 43, Morrice 42
MORRICE — Charyl Stockwell Academy edged Morrice 43-42 Friday.
Aaron Davis led the Orioles (1-1) with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. Brett McGowan added six rebounds while Travis Farrow had four assists and Nanasy had four steals.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 5 5-8 16, Luke Dutcher 1 0-0 3, Jonah Mosher 0 3-4 3, Travis Farrow 1 1-2 4, Drew McGowan 2 1-2 5, Todd Nanasy 1 2-3 5, Brett McGowan 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 12-19 42.
