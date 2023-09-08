ORTONVILLE — Wyatt Bower’s status as a dual-threat QB was on full display Friday.
The senior completed eight of nine passes for 221 yards and three TDs to lead unbeaten Corunna past Brandon, 44-7.
He also rushed for 121 yards and three TDs — streaking for scores of 25, 12 and 5 yards.
“Wyatt had an outstanding night tonight and Jaden Edington had a big interception and Braden Andrejack also kicked well for us,” said Corunna head coach Steve Herrick. “Brandon is a good football team.”
Lucas Kuran caught a 67-yard scoring pass from Bower
Andrejack closed the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 34-yard field goal.
Dayne Zeeman had 10 tackles for the Cavaliers while Edington had eight stops with two going for losses besides his interception.
CLIO 50, OWOSSO 36
CLIO — Owosso traveled to Clio Friday night looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2001 after wins over Eaton Rapids and Mt. Morris to open up the year. Instead, the Trojans saw a four-point halftime lead (28-24) evaporate as the Mustangs stampeded back to take this one 50-36.
Austin Blaha got the start at QB for Owosso. He put up big numbers tossing 231 yards and four touchdowns on 15 for 37 passing. Unfortunately for the Trojans, he also threw four interceptions.
Santiago Aguirre was Blaha’s most prolific target, hauling in four balls for 92 yards and two scores. Caleb Fields had three catches for 56 yards and one TD. Diesel Palmer had one 5-yard grab for a score.
Hoyt Patrick led the way for the Trojans on the ground, rushing 24 times for 131 yards.
Defensively, Hoyt Patrick led the Trojans with 9 ½ tackles, three for a loss. He forced one fumble. In addition, Zach Rye had nine tackles with 2 assists and Joe Bodbyl had five tackles with three for a loss. Carson Moore had four tackles and a fumble recovery and Weston Yoho had an interception
CHESANING 36, MT. MORRIS 0
CHESANING — Chesaning improved to 2-1 and 2-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference by blanking Mt. Morris, 36-0, Friday during its annual Military Classic game.
“We played outstanding defense and Brayden Florian ran the ball very well tonight,” said Chesaning head coach Matt Walter. “Mason Struck had a nice touchdown catch as well.”
No official stats were available at press-time.
The loss left Mt. Morris at 1-2 and 0-1 in league play.
MORRICE 62, BYRON 0
BYRON — Morrice had its way while blanking Byron, 62-0, Friday, in eight-man football.
The Orioles, now 2-1, got three TDs apiece from Wyatt Cartier and Joel Fisher. Cartier ran for scores of 16, 4 and 1 yards. Fisher added scoring runs of 33 and 51 yards and also had a 69-yard punt return for a score.
Gage Cartier rushed for a 5-yard TD and Caden Binkley, who led the O’s with 121 rushing yards, also had a 5-yard TD run.
Morrice rushed for 309 yards.
Byron fell to 0-3.
NEW LOTRHOP 26, EVEREST 15
CLARKSTON — New Lothrop improved to 2-1 overall and rebounded from last week’s loss to Chesaning with a 26-15 non-conference win over Clarkston Everest on the road.
No other details were available at press time.
FOWLER 53, PERRY 0
FOWLER — Fowler shut out Perry, 53-0, Friday.
The Ramblers fell to 1-2 overall.
No other details were available at press-time.
