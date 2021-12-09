LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg fell 64-35 Wednesday to visiting Portland St. Patrick.
Ellie Baynes scored 10 points with seven rebounds and six steals for the Wolfpack (1-2, 0-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference). Lorna Strieff had eight points, 16 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
Lydia Meredith scored 25 points for the Shamrocks (3-0, 1-0 CMAC).
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Lorna Strieff 3 2-2 8, Kyleigh Luna 1 0-0 2, Erica Wade 1 2-4 5, Ella Merrell 2 1-2 5, Julia Starr 1 2-2 5, Ellie Baynes 2 6-10 10. Totals 10 13-20 35.
PORTLAND ST. PAT SCORING: Lydia Meredith 10 3-6 25. Totals 23 12-17 64.
