OVID — Fred Cummings tinkered with his silver 2A Sportsman Division car late Wednesday afternoon, focusing on the joints and tires, before taking a couple spins around Owosso Speedway’s 3/8-mile oval under the hot August sun.
Who could blame Cummings for looking for an added edge? After all, he leads the season race by just one point over Morrice’s Russ Cords in the track’s tightest division with just four weekends of racing left.
Cummings, a Bridgeport resident, expects it to go down to the wire.
“We have four points races left and then our Nationals race,” Cummings said. “It is going to come down to the very last race. That’s how I see it. It will be decided in the very last race. It’s just me and him — two old veterans.”
Cummings was trying to make some last-minute adjustments after Cords won last week’s feature.
Cummings was second.
“We had to fix it from last week,” Cummings said. “We had a little bump. We looked at all the ball joints, or Heim joints, and got all that stuff fixed. We’re just trying to get it all dialed in ready to go.”
Cummings said he has a few new things he wanted to experiment with.
“You’ve got to always try something new just to make sure you’ve got your act together,” he said.
On Saturday, the speedway will host the 10th annual Ron Hauser Memorial Race, a 75-lapper for Super Late Models set for 7 p.m. Other divisions racing include Sportsman, Pure Stocks, Front Wheel Drives and Trucks.
Racing will continue through September, ending with the Fall Nationals on Sept. 25. Owosso Speedway manager Dennis Grim said nobody has wrapped up any division titles yet.
“We’re coming into the home stretch,” Grim said.
The Howe Racing Enterprises Modifieds frontrunner is currently Scott Quall at 288 points. Nick Lechota is second (211) and Dave Parisian stands third (192).
In the Front Wheel Drive A Class, Dylan Spencer holds a 706-660 lead over John Eastman. Bill Luckhurst is third and still in it with 640 points.
Lonnie Saumier won his sixth straight feature race in the Pure Stock Division last week. He currently holds a 100-point lead over two racers sharing second place — Jason Spencer and Kyle Callahan, both with 303 points.
In Trucks, Brad Reseigh leads the way with 357 points. Nick Shutt is in second place at 331, and Tony Hart is third at 292.
In Front Wheel Drive B, it’s Simon Watters in first at 258 points. Nicholas Murdock is second (232) and Adam Whitaker third (221).
