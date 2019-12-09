LAINGSBURG — Gabe Hawes has been playing basketball longer than he’s been in public schools.
“I was home schooled growing up until high school, so I’ve only been going to school for four years,” Hawes said.
Hawes had plenty of basketball influence growing up, but it took some time for him to realize his passion for the game.
“My dad played overseas and I’ve been around the game and playing it since I was super young,” he said. “It wasn’t really my first sport until about eighth grade and since then I’ve worked tirelessly at it.”
In the time since, Hawes has grown into one of the better basketball players in the area. In his first varsity season he was a part of a league championship roster where he mostly served as spot-up shooter.
Last year Hawes led the Wolfpack in scoring with 16.8 points per game and earned first-team all-Central Michigan Athletic Conference honors.
First-year Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill loves what he’s seen so far from Hawes. He praised how far Hawes has come from spot shooter to all around player and leader.
“Gabe is doing a tremendous job both as a player and a leader,” Morrill said. “He’s first one in gym, last to leave. He can’t get enough of basketball, he works very hard at it and he’s gifted.”
Hawes just wants to help his team succeed any way he can.
“God’s given me a lot of talent and I want to use it as best I can and have a fun season,” he said. “I just want to be the best I can be for the team. I don’t care if I score five points a game. If we’re winning I’m happy.”
Hawes hopes the team can win another Central Michigan Athletic Conference title. The Wolfpack won the CMAC in 2018.
“I want to be league champs this year and see what we can do in the playoffs,” he said. “I’m just excited to see what happens.”
As for his post-graduation plans, Hawes isn’t sure yet what the future entails.
“I’m looking at a few schools but I haven’t decided anything yet; we’ll see how this season goes.”
