NEW LOTHROP — Cam Orr threw three touchdowns and ran for another as New Lothrop crushed Burton Bendle 62-16 Friday night in a Division 7 district semifinal.
Orr threw for 143 yards on 8 of 15 passing. Will Muron need just three carries to rack up 93 rushing yards and also scored a TD. Andrew Krupp and Julius Garza also ran for TDs.
Garrett Mangino, Bryce Cheney and Muron all caught touchdown passes from Orr.
Orr had eight tackles and three sacks on defense. Jayden Gallop added five tackles and a sack.
New Lothrop (7-0) will face Bath next week in the district finals. The Bees beat Laingsburg 44-28 Friday.
Morrice 38, Merrill 20
MORRICE — In a battle of unbeatens, Morrice prevailed over Merrill in an 8-Player Division 1 regional semifinal.
No information was reported by press time. Morrice improved to 8-0 on the season and will face Adrian Lenawee Christian next week in the regional championship.
Lenawee Christian beat Mayville 78-14 Friday.
Montrose 42, Chesaning 0
MONTROSE — Bobby Skinner tossed two touchdowns and ran for another as Montrose cruised past Chesaning for the second time this year to advance to the Division 6 district finals.
Chase Perrin caught both TDs from Skinner. Antio Harrison added two scoring runs and John Fritz also ran for a touchdown for the Rams (8-0).
Tyler Sager was 8 of 12 passing for 69 yards for Chesaning. Ty Gross caught three passes for 29 yards and Matt Warby had two grabs for 36 yards. Nick Fowler ran for 29 yards on seven carries.
Eli Escamillia had 11 tackles on defense and Ryleigh Qualls added 10.
