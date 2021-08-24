OWOSSO — Freshman Simon Erfourth scored twice and Owosso captured a 6-0 victory Monday over visiting Chesaning to highlight Senior Night festivities.
Fellow freshmen Matthew Shattuck and Clayton Brown also scored for the Trojans. Ryan Dahl and Hunter Babcock had the other goals for Owosso, which was coming off a second-place finish at its own invitational Saturday.
The Trojans (2-1-0) dominated from the get-go, enjoying a 31-2 advantage in shots on goal, but had little to show for it in the first half. Owosso led just 1-0 at halftime as Chesaning junior goalie Landon Soule kept the Indians in the game; Soule finished with 30 saves.
Owosso head coach Phil Gobel said Soule turned in an unbelievable performance.
“You’ve got to give him a lot of credit,” Gobel said. “They weren’t all shots all directly into him either. He was diving all over the place. He played the game of his life.”
Eventually Owosso was able to hit paydirt in the second half.
“I was just happy with how they played as a team,” Gobel said. “They look for each other. They want to be together all of the time. They work together. They communicate well. They want to help each other improve. They are all out there for each other. I think that’s the difference this year. We’ve got a good group of kids who are willing to focus on soccer year-round. And that’s exactly what this community needed.”
Senior Charles DeWeese said Owosso’s energy was just too much for Chesaning (0-1).
“We played with a ton of energy and the pressure was always up,” DeWeese said. “The fact was that we were always up in their end and we were always shooting and always on the ball. It’s that energy that is always going to be there. It’s going to be there for the rest of the season.”
Chesaning coach Tom Dempsey said his team played a strong game defensively but no one played better than Soule.
“(Soule) was on fire,” Dempsey said. “Our midfielder Aiden (Dempsey) and our defenseman Codey (Harlan) also played well tonight. We had guys off on vacation and we had guys out because of COVID. This gives us an idea of where we’re at.”
The only Owosso goal in the first 40 minutes came off the leg of Shattuck. After taking a pass from Brown, the freshman stormed down the left flank and turned in between four Chesaning defenders to fire a hard point-blank shot past Soule with 27:02 left in the half.
Soule said he was expecting Shattuck to pass the ball.
“I was looking for a cross and thought he was crossing it and he stuck it inside the post,” Soule said.
Owosso took 11 shots on goal in the first 40 minutes and added 19 more in the second half.
Erfourth made it 2-0 off a short drop pass from Babcock with 24:19 left in the game. One minute later, Dahl scored to make it 3-0. The Trojans continued to press and Brown put Owosso up 4-0 with 9:41 showing on the clock.
Erfourth scored his second goal with 7:32 to go and Babcock finished the scoring with 48 seconds remaining.
“We decided that we needed to play our game,” Erfourth said. “In the first half, we were kind of rushing it.”
Owosso goalie Brennen Baran made the shut out stand up, stopping two shots.
“In the first half, we were struggling a little bit,” Babcock said. “We were definitely frustrated. In the second half, we picked it up.”
Owosso seniors Noah Feinauer, Fletcher Johnson, Charles DeWeese and Seth Hintz were honored prior to the game.
