PERRY — After tying the Perry career scoring record in Monday’s loss to Ionia, it was only a matter of time before Alyssa Welsh broke it.
It didn’t take long for her to do so in Tuesday’s 54-16 rout of Lansing Sexton. Then, she broke another record for good measure.
Welsh passed Kesley Finch (1,075 points), Perry’s previous career points record holder, with 2:58 remaining in the first quarter on a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. But she didn’t stop there, scoring a game-high 28 points and knocking down six more 3s, which broke Perry’s single-game record.
“It really feels great,” said Welsh, who moved into 14th on the all-time area scoring list at 1,103 points.”I didn’t think coming into this game that I was going to hit seven 3s. I felt my like my shot was really going for once so I thought ‘why not keep letting it fly.”
Even with her record-breaking performance, Welsh felt like she could have done more.
“I could’ve made a few more shots, but all the team put in a lot of effort and really worked well together throughout the game.”
Perry (5-7) head coach Tim Beebe said being able to coach a multi-record athlete like Welsh — who also broke the Perry single-game scoring record earlier this season — is a special experience.
“I keep telling myself not to take it for granted,” he said. “She’s the type of player that you only (get to) coach once in your whole coaching career, so I’m just trying to enjoy it and trying to keep it fun for her.”
While Welsh was hot from the outside, Perry senior forwards Lorraine Tharnish and Katie Kiger were dominant inside, both in scoring and securing second-chance opportunities. The pair scored nine points each.
Beebe praised the Ramblers for shaking off a slow start and getting better as the game went on.
“Lorraine Tharnish had a really nice game tonight,” he said. “She did some really good things defensively, passed the ball well from the high post and finished some baskets inside which has given her trouble before so I was really pleased with her performance.”
PERRY 54, SEXTON 16
SEXTON (0-10, 0-7): Young 2 0-0 4, Cervantes 2 0-0 4 Totals: 8 0-4 16.
PERRY (5-7, 2-4): Alyssa Welsh 9 3-3 28, Grace O’Neil 0 2-2 2, Liz Poririer 0 4-6 4, Lorraine Tharnish 4 1-3 9, Katie Kiger 4 1-4 9, Sophie Knickerbocker 1 0-0 2 Totals: 18 11-19 54.
Sexton 8 4 2 2 — 16
Perry 14 14 7 19 — 54
3-Point Goals: Perry 7 (Welsh); Sexton 0.
