BYRON — Byron’s undefeated run came to an end with a 54-47 nonconference loss Monday night to Fowler.
The third-ranked Eagles (14-1), who received one first-place vote in Monday’s Division 3 Associated Press poll, were led by 14 points and eight rebounds from junior Makayla Clement. Makenna Clement and Sarah Marvin scored 12 points each.
Marvin added nine rebounds and five assists. Fowler improved to 13-3 overall.
FOWLER 54, BYRON 47
FOWLER (13-3): Totals: 19 9-14 54.
BYRON (14-1): Haley Hooley 0 0-0 0, Allison Hooley 1 0-0 2, Sarah Marvin 5 2-2 12, Makayla Clement 6 0-0 14, Raegan Forgie 3 1-1 7, Becky Marvin 0 0-0 0, Makenna Clement 5 2-2 12. Totals: 20 5-5 47.
Fowler 8 16 16 14 — 54
Byron 7 11 17 12 — 47
3-Point Goals: Fowler 7; Byron 2 (Makayla Clement 2). Rebounds: Byron 36 (S. Marvin 9, Makayla Clement 8, A. Hooley 6). Assists: Byron 12 (S. Marvin 5, Forgie 3). Steals: Byron 12 (S. Marvin 3, Makayla Clement 3, Makenna Clement 3, Forgie 3). Blocks: Byron 4 (S. Marvin 2, Makenna Clement 2). Total Fouls: Byron 14, Fowler 9.
