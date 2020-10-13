MORRICE — Senior Katelyn Allen served 15 aces and Morrice swept International Academy of Flint 25-2, 25-4, 25-9 Monday.
Morrice improved to 6-2 with the nonconference volleyball win. Abi Beem and Maddie Diebler each had four aces for Morrice.
Emma Valentine had four kills, while Payton Gutting had four digs. Kenzie Doerner and Beem each had six assists.
