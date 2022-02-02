MORRICE — In a game that featured 20 3-pointers, Durand turned back Morrice 70-57 Tuesday as junior guard Gabe Lynn scored 26 points with a career-best six 3s.
Lynn said Durand was determined to come out on top following a disappointing 61-37 setback Friday to Mt. Morris.
“We just wanted to win,” Lynn said. “We were coming off that tough loss to Mt. Morris and we just wanted to win one.”
Durand made nine total 3-pointers and improved to 9-4 overall.
Lynn scored all of his points in the first three quarters as the Railroaders built a 54-38 lead going into the final quarter. Morrice pulled to within nine with 2 minutes to go, but couldn’t get closer.
“Lynn is a good player and (Durand coach) Bruce (Spaulding) had them ready to play,” Morrice coach Brad Long said.
Lynn said the team focused on unleashing its fastbreak attack.
“We tried to — we practiced it,” Lynn said. “They were down a couple of guys. They didn’t have as many guys as us and we tried to use that.”
Lynn had three 3-pointers in the first half and then drained three more in the third quarter during a 24-13 run that put Morrice in a deep hole it.
Spaulding said it was a team victory.
“We played really hard and we pulled together as a team,” Spaulding said. “We played to win.”
Lynn had plenty of scoring help. Railroaders junior guard Austin Kelley added 19 points, while Evan Samson scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half.
The Orioles made a season-high 11 3-pointers, but still fell to 3-9 overall. Aaron Davis had 20 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Morrice. He added three assists and six rebounds.
Luke Dutcher and Brett McGowan each scored 10 points, while Todd Nanasy made three triples for nine points.
Brett McGowan had nine rebounds and Drew McGowan cleared eight rebounds with two blocks. Nanasy added three assists and two blocks.
Keyed by Lynn’s 17 first-half points, Durand led by as many as 11 in the first half. Morrice was able to cut the deficit to 30-25 as Davis drained two free throws with 22 seconds left in the half and then scored on a buzzer-beating runner for two points.
Alex Bruni’s 3 to open the third quarter was followed by two free throws from Kelley to push the lead to 10 just 27 seconds into the second half. Durand led by as many as 22 points with 5:42 left as Samson converted a three-point play.
Brett McGowan’s reverse lay-in, with 2 minutes left, closed the gap to 64-55.
“I told the guys in the locker room I was happy with the way we did,” Long said. “I’ve got eight guys. Actually, I only have seven because one is still hurt. They tend to run out of gas a little bit. They did a better job of fastbreaking and transition than we did. Their 1-2-2 zone slowed us down a little bit.”
Morrice showed some scoring depth and that was good to see, Long said.
“Aaron scored 20 tonight and he shot well,” Long said. “I don’t think we’ve had three guys in double digits yet this year.”
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 7 4-4 19, Alex Bruni 1 0-0 3, Gabe Lynn 10 0-0 26, Carson LePage 2 1-2 6, Evan Samson 6 4-5 16. Totals 26 9-14 70.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 6 4-4 20, Luke Dutcher 4 0-0 10, Jonah Mosher 4 0-1 8, Todd Nanasy 3 0-0 9, Brett McGowan 4 0-0 10. Totals 21 4-7 57.
