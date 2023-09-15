OWOSSO — Lily Pumford splashed her way to a state-qualifying time with a victory in the 100-yard butterfly and the Owosso girls swimming and diving team defeated visiting Brandon/Goodrich, 113-63, Thursday.
The Trojans won nine of the 12 events to square their Flint Metro League dual-meet record at 1-1.
“We had many great swims but still had a few mistakes to clean up,” said Owosso coach Andrew Murray. “A few of the outstanding swims came from Lily Pumford in the 100 fly … Quinn Schmeneauer in the 100 free and Cassidy Jones in diving.”
Pumford also won the 200 individual medley and helped Owosso win the 200 freestyle relay with Caroline Harper, Mia Lentz and Liz McCroan and the 400 free relay with Schemenauer, Jordyn Guru and McCroan.
McCroan won both the 200 free and 100 free events.
Other Trojan individual winners were Rebekah Starr (500 free) and Mia Lentz (100 breaststroke).
Owosso also prevailed in the 200 medley relay, as Kendal Grinnell, Grace Lobb, Harper and Schemenauer splashed first.
VOLLEYBALL
Clio nips Corunna in 4
CORUNNA — Clio topped Corunna in four sets, 25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 25-22 Thursday in Flint Metro League volleyball action.
Corunna fell to 0-3 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division. Clio improved to 1-1 in league play.
Zoey Sellers-King had seven kills and four blocks for the Cavaliers while Emma Holmes contributed four kills.
MacKenzie LeCureux of Corunna had 15 assists.
The leading defenders for the Cavs were Maddie Brown, with 18 digs, Maddie Wright, with nine, and Jorja Napier, with seven. Hailee Betts and Sellers-King had two aces apiece.
CROSS COUNTRY
New Lothrop girls run third
CHESANING — The New Lothrop girls captured third-place honors at Thursday’s nine-school Chesaning Invitational at Showboat Park.
The Hornets scored 86 points and trailed only first-place Holt (19) and second-place Fowler (73).
Chesaning ran fifth (124) while Perry ran seventh (158) and Byron took ninth (250).
Holt’s Lauren Walker was first across the line in 19 minutes, 21.62 seconds.
The fastest area girls runner was Taylor Bailey of Chesaning, who flashed 10th in 22:55.12.
Hannah Oakes of Chesaning placed 12th (22:59.96) while New Lothrop’s Lexy Andres (23:32.0) and Sara Dammann (23:41.07) ran 17th and 18th, respectively.
New Lothrop’s Josie Bauman sped 20th in 23:55.72. Teammate Klara Mulcahy finished 24th in 24:18.58.
Perry’s Callyn Tricoff finished 31st in 24:51.04 with Chesaning’s Makayla Reiber 37th (25:13.92) and New Lothrop’s Laura Sharpe was 40th (25:23.36).
Byron’s top runner was Karsyn Dix (52nd, 26:26.51).
Hemgesberg runs 19th
CHESANING — Chesaning freshman Jaxon Hemgesberg was the top area boys runner at Thursday’s 12-school Chesaning Invitational, running 19th in 18:59.83.
Perry’s Tyler Rockafellow ran 28th (19:17.21) while New Lothrop’s Ty Sweers was 39th (20:09.78).
Clio won the boys team title with 17 points as Mustang standout Elliott Sirianni ran first in 16:57.68.
New Lothrop finished eighth in the boys standings with 225 points. Chesaning ran ninth (241) and Byron was 11th (295).
Marshall Kruske of New Lothrop was 40th (20:16.17) with Byron’s Ethan Gray running 42nd (20:21.74). Eric Fisher of Perry was 48th (20:36.52).
Laingsburg girls third
DEWITT — The Laingsburg girls cross country team raced third at Thursday’s Lansing Catholic Invitational at the St. Francis Retreat Center.
The Wolfpack scored 74 points while trailing Lansing Catholic (36) and Shepherd (46).
Tessa Roe of Lansing Catholic ran first in 18:53.2.
Emily Rathka of Laingsburg finished fourth in 21:07.3. She was followed by teammates Evelyn Logghe (12th, 22:40.2), Samantha Gutzman (17th, 23:05.7), Hazel Burley (19th, 23:22.8) and Madison Phillips (22nd, 23:51.9).
In the boys race, Noah Devereaux of Laingsburg ran third in 17:02.6 as the Wolfpack captured fourth-place honors in the team standings with 143 points.
Shepherd won the team title with 26 points with Lansing Catholic (54) and Grand Ledge (81) running next.
Felix Ramirez (28th, 19:32.8), Logan Robinson (33rd, 19:46.5), James Foltz (41st, 20:07.4) and Tucker Netheway (76th, 22:43.4) were the other scorers for Laingsburg.
BOYS SOCCER
Chesaning suffers first loss, 4-0
CHESANING — Alma handed Chesaning its first boys soccer loss of the season, 4-0, Wednesday.
The non-conference defeat left the Indians with a 9-1 overall record.
“Alma spread the field and played extremely quick throughout the contest,” said Chesaning coach Tom Dempsey. “While this posed some challenges, (we) settled in and began to generate scoring opportunities. Unfortunately, we could not find the back of the net.”
Laingsburg 1, Perry 0
PERRY — Laingsburg cashed in for a 1-0 victory over Perry Thursday as Hudson Yates scored the lone goal of the contest.
The second half goal lifted the Wolfpack to 6-4-0 and 2-1 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
“We possessed in their half most of the game but could not get past the keeper,” said Laingsburg coach Natalie Elkins. “Finally, Inigo De Juan Salinas passed a ball from the goal line to Hudson Yates, who settled and shot for the goal.”
Byron 3, Durand 2
DURAND — Byron scored two unanswered goals in the second half to edge Durand, 3-2, Thursday on the road.
Braylen Brown scored on a corner kick with 25 minutes left in the second half to tie the score at 2-2.
Elwood Lawler then scored with 14:11 left while being assisted by Josiah Johncox.
Byron had opened the scoring in the first half when Mason Stark scored off an assist by Johncox.
Durand countered with two goals of its own. Carson Baker scored on a penalty kick with 21:07 left in the first half.
Brayden Joslin then scored with 12:46 left in the first half to give the Railroaders a 2-1 edge.
Lincoln Moleski made seven saves for Byron.
Ovid-Elsie 8, Montrose 0
MONTROSE — Ovid-Elsie poked the proverbial “monkey off its back,” Thursday and Talan Parsons scored a hat trick with two assists as the Marauders won for the first time, 8-0, over outmanned Montrose.
The win lifted the Marauders to 1-6 on the season.
“This was a great way to get the monkey off our back,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Chris Parker. “I thought we’ve played well enough to win a few games this season and we finally put together a full team effort tonight.”
Mason Ritenburg scored twice for O-E while Ryker Parsons, Jonas Obling and Marshall Leavitt also scored.
Dalton Jordan was credited with two saves on two shots for the winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.