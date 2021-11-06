MORRICE — Morrice quarterback Wyatt Wesley broke the 8-Player state record for rushing touchdowns in a season Friday night.
But he would have gladly traded it for a win.
Morrice (10-1) appeared headed for a berth in next week’s Division 2 state semifinals, building a 22-8 lead through three quarters. But Colon (10-1), behind the pass-catching combo of Simon Vinson and Justin Wickey, scored 21 straight points in the fourth quarter en route to a 29-22 victory over the stunned Orioles.
It was the latest chapter in a fierce postseason rivalry between the two teams of late. Morrice defeated Colon in the 2018 state semifinals en route to the Division 1 state title. The Magi the returned the favor in the 2019 semifinals, also going on to win the state championship.
Colon advanced to face Au Gres-Sims (11-0), a 48-42 winner over Kinde North Huron Friday.
Morrice coach Kendall Crockett said Friday’s game was a matchup of two outstanding teams. He gave credit to Colon and its spread offensive attack led by Vinson and Wickey.
“They came back and they fought,” Crockett said of Colon. “That’s what they did. I said it before, they are a great team. They can throw the ball. Vinson is the real deal. He’s a heck of a quarterback — the best quarterback I’ve seen in five years. The kid puts it on the point where it’s got to be. We were tackling him and we were hitting him every single play. So it is what it is. They beat us tonight and we played our best game. We just came out on the short end.”
Crockett said the loss left his team stunned, as well as the coaches and fans.
“It’s going to take a while for the kids, it’s going to take a while for the coaches, the fans, everybody,” Crockett said. “We had higher expectations for the kids than the regional finals. We thought we were going to have a real shot to go to the (Superior) Dome.”
Wesley rushed for 205 yards on 46 carries and finished the season with 2,391 rushing yards. His state-record 44th rushing touchdown gave Morrice a 22-8 lead in the third quarter, eclipsing Daniel Nocerini’s state 8-Player record of 43 set in 2,016.
Wesley needed 223 rushing yards to eclipse Nocerini’s 8-Player state record of rushing yards in a season at 2,409.
“Colon is an extremely tough team and their quarterback can throw and (Wickey) can catch,” Wesley said. “They are a crazy team. I hope they win it all.”
Wesley, holding back the tears along with many Morrice players, said the loss will take a while to absorb.
“I would give (the records) all away just for a few more games,” Wesley said.
Wesley’s 25-yard scoring pass to Devon Dietz and a two-point conversion pass to Dietz gave Morrice an 8-0 lead with 10:40 left in the second quarter. After Colon tied the game 8-8 on Vinson’s 4-yard run and a two-point pass to Kaleb Johnson, Morrice scored the next two touchdowns.
Wesley scored on a 22-yard run with 3:17 left in the first half; the conversion pass was incomplete. Then, Wesley broke free for a 48-yard scoring run with 8:35 left in the third quarter. He also ran in the two-point conversion and it was 22-8 Orioles.
Colon responded with three touchdowns in the final quarter — all three from Vinson to Wickey.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, the pair hooked up for a 17-yard scoring pass. Raul Fuentes-Garriga kicked the extra point through. Then, after a Morrice fumble, Vinson hit Wickey in stride for a 77-yard TD with 10:52 left.
Colon scored the deciding touchdown with 3:40 left, an 18-yard strike from Vinson to Wickey.
Morrice had two more possessions but could not score. Morrice had fourth-and-eight at the Colon 42 with 1:44 left, but Wesley’s pass was incomplete.
The Orioles got the ball back with 25 seconds left and no timeouts at their own 34, but time ran out after a sack.
Vinson completed 14 of 26 passes for 288 yards for Colon. Wickey had eight receptions, including three for TDs, for 234 yards.
Wesley had a team-high eight tackles for Morrice while Drew McGowan added seven stops.
