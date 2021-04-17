ITHACA — Levi Maier won the 400-meter dash in a personal-record 55.81 seconds and Chesaning’s boys track finished third at Friday’s Blue and Gold Invitational at Ithaca.
The Indians finished with 97 points, trailing only Clare (147) and Carson City-Crystal (116) in a meet that featured seven teams.
Chesaning’s 400 relay team of Maier, Corbin Walker, Matt Warby and Jaden James was victorious in 3:51.33. Brenden Quackenbush won the discus with a throw of 111 feet, 6 inches. Kaden Liebrock placed first in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet.
The Chesaning girls finished sixth out of eight teams.
Kyla Jackson (31-6) and Avery Beckman (6-6) posted second place finishes in the shot put and pole vault, respectively.
Nanasy wins shot put at Caro
CARO — Todd Nanasy and Brett McGowan finished 1-2 in the shot put and Morrice’s boys track team placed third Friday at the Shake Off The Rust Invitational at Caro.
Nanasy won the event with a throw of 42-8. McGowan was close behind with a personal record throw of 42-3.
Morrice’s 400 relay team of Wyatt Wesley, Carter Pattison, Jordan Converse and Dustin Copeland finished second in 51.09 seconds. Wesley also placed second in the pole vault, clearing 9 feet.
The Morrice girls finished sixth Friday, led by Albri Larner’s second place finish in the pole vault (7-6).
Evans wins pole vault at St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Eddy Evans won the pole vault, clearing 9-6, and Ovid-Elsie’s boys track team placed sixth out of eight teams at Friday’s St. Louis Invitational.
Gavyn Leavitt added a second-place finish in the 400 dash for the Marauders (53.12).
The Ovid-Elsie girls finished in a fifth-place tie with 42 points. O-E’s 400 relay team of Kaia Spiess, Abigail Prewitt, Ella Powell and Samantha Grubaugh ran third in 12:16.69.
Muron, Hersch snag victories at Fowler
FOWLER — Will Muron and Carson Hersch won the 100 dash and 1,600 run, respectively, and New Lothrop’s boys track team took third Friday at the Fowler Invite.
Muron ran a season-record time of 11.33 seconds to secure the 100 dash, while Hersch completed the 1,600 in 4:36.05.
Michael Castillo placed second in both hurdle events for New Lothrop. He ran the 110 in 17.35 seconds and the 230 in 46.06.
New Lothrop’s 800 relay team of Hersch, Drew Kohlmann, Cole Yaros and Aaron Vincke ran second in 9:00.30.
Owosso’s Mason Brecht set a personal record in the 200 dash, running third in 24.76. Senior John Kulhanek took third in discus with a throw of 103 feet, 4 inches, as Owosso finished seventh overall with 40 points.
Owosso’s Libby Summerland won the girls 400 dash in 1:06.45. The 100 relay team of Emmalee Hudecek, Hannah Hudecek, Courtney Lott and Kaitlyn Cummings ran third in 1:01.93. Summerland also took third in the pole vault, clearing a personal-record 7 feet, 6 inches.
Clara Krupp led the New Lothrop girls, finishing second in the 1600 (5:46.30).
