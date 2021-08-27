PERRY — Laingsburg receiver Dayshawn Bowman only caught two passes Thursday against Perry, but he made them count.
Bowman hauled in two touchdowns and the Wolfpack defeated Perry 27-9 in season-opening football action Thursday at Bump Lardie Field.
Laingsburg took a 6-0 lead with 5:39 seconds left in the first quarter when quarterback Ty Randall zipped a short pass in the right flat to Bowman, who turned on the speed down the sideline for a 43-yard TD connection.
Bowman admitted after the game he actually ran the wrong route.
“I’m not going to lie, it was actually a miscommunication by us — but it actually ended up working out,” Bowman said. “I wasn’t really supposed to be over there but it happened. We got over it.”
Laingsburg quarterback Ty Randall, who finished the night 7-for-15 for 70 yards and two TD passes with no interceptions, said sometimes good things happen on broken plays.
“He set up on the wrong side,” Randall said. “He was supposed to run a crossing route coming across the field. They both ran angles coming across. So I hit one of them. Dayshawn was wide open and he makes plays.”
Laingsburg missed the extra point and Perry quickly took a 7-6 lead just a minute and a half later when receiver Colton Sanderson caught a short pass from Cody Swain and broke free for a 70-yard TD connection.
Laingsburg, however, would take a 20-7 lead into the halftime break. With 3:47 left in the first half, Wolfpack running back Jack Byrnes scored on a 26-yard sprint up the middle of the field. The Wolfpack then got perhaps the biggest break of the night as Thomas Gousetis intercepted a Swain pass and returned it to the Rambler 10 with just 30 seconds left in the half.
Laingsburg scored with 11 seconds left when Randall found Bowman open in the right flat for a 6-yard score.
Perry scored a safety when sophomore middle linebacker Cameron Doody wrapped up Byrnes in the end zone with 6:35 to go in the game. Perry had pinned the Wolfpack down at the 2-yard line with a long punt. The Ramblers couldn’t come any closer.
Laingsburg added a touchdown with 56 seconds left on Jack Borgman’s 27-yard TD run.
Perry head coach Jeff Bott said his team, with only 17 varsity players on the roster, suffered from several leg cramps on the night, but still hit hard on defense.
“Defensively, we played our tails off tonight,” Bott said. “You know, for 99 percent of the football game, we played great defense. Brian’s got a great football team. They had a lot coming back and they were big and physical up front. And our little babies, they grew up a little tonight. We played well on defense. That was our bright spot.”
Bott said the offense will improve as well.
“We’ve got to figure out how to play four quarters of football with 17 kids,” Bott said. “That’s the reality. It’s 98 degrees or whatever the heck it is. Everyone cramps. We’ve got to get in better shape and we’ll get it figured out.”
Laingsburg controlled the line of scrimmage, outrushing Perry 152-45. Byrnes led Laingsburg in rushing with 72 yards and one TD on nine carries. Michael Brooks gained 49 yards on 16 carries.
Perry’s leading rusher was sophomore Aiden Brooks with 36 yards on 14 carries.
Swain completed 2 of 8 passes for 77 yards, one TD and one interception.
Laingsburg’s defense was headed up by Gousetis, with five tackles and one interception. Matt Freels and Seth Sivak both had four tackles. Michael Brooks and Caleb Boettcher each had one sack.
For Perry, Doody had 11 tackles. Grooms also had 11 tackles.
Laingsburg coach Brian Borgman said Laingsburg was able to stay relatively fresh despite the heat.
“For this year, on our offensive line, we were able to play one platoon and two platoon on our lines,” Borgman said. “I think that was huge that our offensive line went one way and our defensive line went one way. Some of the skill guys are obviously beat up a little bit.”
