NEW LOTHROP — In a clash of two undisputed league heavyweights, New Lothrop wobbled defending Division 2 champion Owosso by taking the Trojans to extra innings in Game 1, but the Trojans ultimately swept the Hornets, 6-3 and 11-1 Tuesday.
Owosso (27-5-1) — winners of the Flint Metro League championship — was paced by senior pitcher Macy Irelan and junior shortstop Jamie Maier.
Maier starred at the plate, driving in the team’s first run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning in Game 1 and capping Game 2 with a sharp single to right field in the bottom of the sixth to push Owosso’s margin to 10 and invoke the mercy rule.
That didn’t even account for the highlight of the night — a no-doubt, three-run bomb in the fourth inning of Game 2 to erase a 1-0 Hornet lead. Maier said she’s been making a conscious effort to relax at the plate and let pitches come to her, an approach she feels paid dividends on her longball.
“I’ve been pretty tense up at the plate, so I was just keeping in my mind, ‘stay loose, stay loose,’ and to see the ball in (to the bat) because I tend to pull my head a little bit,” she said.
Maier brimmed with confidence when asked if she thought the Trojans could repeat as state champs in the upcoming postseason.
“When we hit, we hit. There’s no stopping us when we hit. And our defense is solid, and we’ve got Macy on the mound … I think we can do it again,” she said. “We just gotta work hard and focus and keep playing our game.”
Irelan tossed 13 innings across the two games, allowing six hits, one walk and striking out an even 20.
In truth, it was not her sharpest day. The Hornets (22-10) — who won the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference with a 14-0 record — have a tough lineup and Irelan found herself in a number of long at-bats. In the nightcap, it appeared as though she might even be tiring, as her command slipped and she threw several wild pitches, prompting the Trojan dugout to warm up reserve hurler Mara LaHaine. However, she managed to wriggle out of all her jams.
Delaney Gross started both games for New Lothrop. In Game 1, she settled in after allowing the initial run, throwing zeroes until the fifth inning.
The Hornets broke through for their first run in the bottom of the third. Leadoff hitter Sara Dammann reached second on a bloop to right field that Owosso’s Emily Pumford misjudged. Irelan responded with a strikeout of center fielder Amya Brown, but a passed ball and a sac fly by Isabel Henige eventually brought Dammann home, tying the game at 1.
Gross induced two groundouts to start the fifth, but Irelan, helping her own cause, rapped a sharp single to right. Sydney Somers followed with a walk to bring Maier to the plate.
Maier’s single to left scored Irelan’s courtesy runner, before Gross got a groundout from Pumford to end the frame.
Jersey Hemgesberg came in to pitch for New Lothrop in the sixth and looked sharp, setting the Trojans down in order. She looked less sharp in the seventh, allowing a single to Lexi Hemker to lead things off, but managed an otherwise clean inning despite facing Maier with two on (after an intentional walk to Irelan).
In the bottom of the seventh, the Hornets scored again. Victoria Henige led off with a double to right. Madison Wheeler grounded out to third, advancing Henige and bringing up Dammann. Dammann bunted for a single, but didn’t bring Henige home. Brown did, however, with a sacrifice fly to center.
The Hornets had a chance to walk off an upset win with Isabel Henige up to bat, but Irelan got her to ground to Maier at short to end the threat.
In extras, with tiebreaker rules in effect, Maier started at second base, moving to third when Pumford reached on an infield single. Pumford stole second two pitches later, and then she and Maier scored after Marisa Rose reached on an error, making it 4-2.
Reese Thayer singled Rose to second. Rose then got to third on a Hemker sacrifice and came home on a single back up the box by Kendall Anderson. Thayer scored on a dropped catcher pickoff attempt, giving Owosso one more insurance run before Hembesberg could get out of the inning.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Hornets were able to bring Isabel Henige, who started at second, home on a suicide squeeze by Ashlyn Orr, but Irelan shut them down otherwise to cement the win.
In Game 2, Henige scored New Lothrop’s only run after reaching on an error in the first. After Maier’s homer in the fourth, the Hornets had a chance to climb back into the game in the fifth, when Irelan uncorked most of her wild pitches.
Wheeler reached first on an error and then shuttled over to third on Irelan’s miscues, but when she tried for home on Irelan’s third wild pitch of the inning, catcher Sydney Somers was able to recover the ball and flip it to Irelan for the putout.
Irelan then struck out Brown and got Henige to ground out to snuff out the comeback. Owosso exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth, and that was pretty much curtains.
New Lothrop coach Tom Birchmeier was proud of the fight his team showed, not sweating the result too much.
“I think they played real well tonight,” Birchmeier said. “The first game went into extra innings and we just had a couple of bad bounces. In the second game, we started out good and took the lead, then we had that one inning where we gave up the home run and then the fifth inning was a couple of errors and a couple of walks, and those always score.
“These are the returning Division 2 state champs and we’re a Division 3 team. I figure, we gave ‘em a run … It’s good practice for districts. … Games like this are more for experience than for anything else,” he said.
The Trojans will play the role of underdog today as they host Allen Park, which rolls into the matchup with a record of 28-2-1 and is ranked No. 2 in Division 1 by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association. Owosso is No. 4 in Division 2.
