LAINGSBURG — Senior Gabe Hawes scored 24 points with seven rebounds to lead Laingsburg past Portland, 70-61, Wednesday on Senior Night.
The Wolfpack (17-3) got 16 points and four blocks from senior Aidan Soeltner, and 10 points from senior Connor Thomas. Zach Hawes had seven points and eight rebounds, while Jesse Gugel supplied six points and nine boards.
Owen Russel scored 22 points for Portland
(5-14).
Aryan Virk added 20 points.
Chesaning 66, Madison Academy 45
BURTON — Rae’Quonn Parham scored 26 points with 10 rebounds and two blocks as Chesaning beat Burton Madison Academy, 66-45, Wednesday.
Imari Hall scored 17 points with seven rebounds and four assists for the Indians (8-10). Jack Skaryd scored 17 points with four steals.
Madison fell to 3-14.
Webberville 85, Byron 64
WEBBERVILLE — Byron dropped an 85-64 outcome at Webberville Wednesday night.
The Eagles featured the 19-point scoring of Braden Hoffman. Hoffman sank 12 of 16 free throw attempts.
Casey Hatfield added 14 points for Byron, which completed the regular season with a 9-11 record.
Webberville improved to 15-4.
CHESANING 66, BURTON MADISON 45
CHESANING (8-10): Rae’Quonn Parham 26 points, Imari Hall 17 points, Jack Skaryd 17 points, Ethan Gray 2 points, Lucas Powell 2 points, Tyler Sager 1 point, Brady Coon 1 point.
MADISON (3-14): No details provided.
Chesaning 11 23 17 15 — 66
Madison 13 13 12 7 — 45
Rebounds: Chesaning (Parham 10, Hall 7). Assists: Chesaning (Hall 4, Gray 4). Steals: Chesaning (Skaryd 4). Blocked Shots: Chesaning (Parham 2).
LAINGSBURG 70, PORTLAND 61
PORTLAND (5-14): Owen Russell 22 points.
LAINGSBURG (17-3): Gabe Hawes 9 4-4 24, Aidan Soeltner 6 0-0 16, Connor Thomas 3 2-2 10, Zach Hawes 2 2-2 7, Zach Koerner 0 1-2 1, Austin Randall 1 1-2 3, Jesse Kugel 3 0-0 6, Colt Wurm 1 0-0 3.
Portland 14 18 5 24 — 61
Laingsburg 26 7 11 26 — 70
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg (Gabe Hawes 2, Soeltner 4, Thomas 2, Zach Hawes 1, Wurm 1). Rebounds: Laingsburg (Gugel 9, Zach Hawes 8, Gabe Hawes 7). Assists: Laingsburg (Gabe Hawes 3, Gugel 3).
