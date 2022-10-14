CLIO — Owosso defeated Clio, 2-1, Thursday in boys Division 2 district soccer tournament action, according to the Owosso Athletics Facebook page.
The Trojans (8-7-2) will travel to Goodrich Monday to face the Martians (14-6) in a district semifinal clash slated for 6:30 p.m.
Clio fell to 9-6-2 on the season.
Morrice downs New Standard
FLINT — Morrice swept Madison New Standard Academy of Flint 25-10, 25-18, 25-22 Thursday in varsity volleyball play.
The Orioles — getting 21 assists from Kenzie Doerner, nine kills from Kaylee McGowan and eight kills from Aubrey Rogers — rose to 5-0 in the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division and 13-10-1 overall.
Payton Gutting had five kills, while Doerner dealt five aces. Addy Hart chipped in with six digs and Ella Wyzga had two blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.