ELSIE — Byron finished 2-2 at Saturday’s Ovid-Elsie Invitational.
The Eagles defeated Ovid-Elsie and Central Montcalm but fell to Bath and Essexville Garber.
The Eagles’ attack was led by Maddie Davis, who totaled 27 kills and Zoe McDowell who added 61 assists.
Allison Glass had three blocks and Raegan Forgie added 30 digs.
Corunna breaks even
BEDFORD — Corunna broke even at Saturday’s Bedford Havestfest Tournament going 2-2.
Fenton defeated the Cavaliers, 16-25, 25-12, 15-11 to open the day.
Corunna bounced back against Ann Arbor Huron 25-23, 16-25, 15-8. Coach Kari Carnell’s squad then ended the day by losing to Bedford 8-25, 14-25 before a 25-22, 25-19 victory against Bay City John Glenn.
Ellie Toney had 20 kills and 40 assists for the Cavaliers. Teammate Hannah Hollister had sevens aces and 21 digs.
Leading the way in the blocking department were Toney and Neele’ge Sims, each with six.
blocks.
