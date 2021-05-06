OWOSSO — Goodrich defeated Owosso 6-0 Wednesday at Willman Field.
Lily Usher made 35 saves for the Trojans. Owosso coach Chris Bird gave credit to Usher and the Trojan for stepping up with physical play.
“Our keeper, fullbacks and center mids played an aggressive game,” Bird said.
Goodrich improved to 4-3-1 in the Flint Metro League. Owosso slipped to 0-6-1.
