NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop took a step toward the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference baseball title with an 8-2, 13-2 sweep Monday of Chesaning.
The Hornets improved 6-0 in league play and 10-2 overall. Chesaning fell to 4-4 in the MMAC and 7-7 overall.
“It was good baseball,” New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy said. “(Tyler Sager of Chesaning) is quite a pitcher and he’s going to win a lot of games. Chesaning has got a good team.”
Sager, who has thrown two no-hitters this season, could not solve New Lothrop’s attack in Game 1, however. Sager worked six innings, allowing five runs on five hits. He walked five and struck out three.
Brady Birchmeier was the winning pitcher, striking out 11. He gave up five hits through seven innings.
After Chesaning scored two runs in the third, New Lothrop battled back with three runs in the fourth and five more in the sixth. Birchmeier hit a two-run homer in the sixth. Avery Morse also batted 2-for-4 for the Hornets.
Lucas Powell had two hits, including a double, for the Indians.
In Game 2, New Lothrop outhit Chesaning 14-3 and won in five innings. Cam Orr captured threw four innings and gave up no earned runs on three hits for the Hornets. He struck out two and walked one.
Rafe Deal took the loss for Chesaning. He could not get out of the first inning, when New Lothrop scored six times.
Morse and Matt Kieffer each drove in three runs for New Lothrop and joined Orr and Birchmeier with two hits apiece. Orr and Birchmeier each doubled.
Durand sweeps LakeVille
OTISVILLE — Durand racked up 23 hits en route to a 14-2, 10-1 sweep Monday of LakeVille.
The Railroaders had 17 hits in the first game. They improved to 2-2 in the MMAC and 5-5 overall.
Austin Kelley batted 4-for-4 in Game 1 for Durand. Brock Holek, Ben Nebo, William Huff, Maddon Wells and Carter Boisclair each had two hits. Boisclar drove in three runs. Huff and Wells drove in two.
Kelley was the winning pitcher. He went four innings, scattering three hits with five strikeouts.
In Game 2, senior Devin Freier lined three hits and drove in a run. Ethan Coburn drove in two runs with a hit and Kelley added two more RBIs. Durand took advantage of 10 walks.
Nebo, in his first varsity pitching start, struck out seven and surrendered just three hits and one run.
Holly takes two from Owosso
HOLLY — Holly took two from Owosso, 3-2 and 14-2, Monday.
Holly improved to 9-1-2 in the Flint Metro League while Owosso fell to 1-9.
Wyatt Leland kept the Trojans close in Game 1. He gave up just three runs on four hits while striking out two. Jay Tuttle pitched two scoreless innings in relief. Owosso couldn’t convert some late chances with runners in scoring position. Zach Evon, Peyton Fields and Leland all collected hits.
In the nightcap, walks and errors sealed the Trojans’ fate early. Owosso pitchers Cody Fields, Branix Pakosz and Jacob Clarke combined to allow just five hits. Teddy Worthington, Joey Wagner, Peyton Fields and Tuttle all had one hit for Owosso.
Perry sweeps Lansing Christian
PERRY — Perry defeated Lansing Christian twice, 8-6 and 12-0 in five innings Monday.
Jack Lamb smashed two hits in the nightcap for the Ramblers. Lamb doubled and drove in two runs. Joey McGraw-Allen lined one hit and drove in two runs
Cole Alli pitched a three-hitter over five innings for Perry. Allie struck out six and walked one.
No details were available at press-time on the first game.
