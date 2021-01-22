NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop has faced and conquered teams much like itself the last two weeks — high-octane, spread offenses built around the passing game and big-play runs.
In the Division 7 state championship Saturday at Ford Field, the Hornets will be asked to stop a fullhouse backfield with three running backs behind the quarterback. Traverse City St. Francis’ offense revolves around deception and faking, and quick running between the tackles.
The team is not nearly as big physically as Loyola, which New Lothrop faced in the regional championship, or semifinal opponent Schoolcraft up front in the trenches, but does possess skill, speed and toughness.
“They are going to try and pound it at you,” New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas said. “It will be a little different than what we’ve faced the last couple of weeks. We’ve faced more passing attacks obviously the last few weeks, but we’ll have to shift gears a little bit to adjust to that.
“Obviously, limiting their rushing attack as best as we can, trying to take away their five or six base plays and try to force them into doing some things they don’t want to do. And obviously, just ball security on our end, on the offensive side, and just kind of playing within ourselves and not trying to do too much.”
Ryan Burtch, New Lothrop’s 6-foot, 196-pound all-league senior left guard, said controlling the line of scrimmage will be of utmost importance.
“They are pretty solid upfront (defensively),” Burtch said. “I feel like if we can run the ball, then we are going to have a good day, obviously. We’ve got to have everyone show up. So that’s always a good confidence-booster.”
Burtch said St. Francis relies more on quickness than brute size and strength in the trenches.
“Schoolcraft and Detroit had some big kids,” Burtch said. “St. Francis is quick off the ball. They can fire into people, so even though they may be a little smaller, it doesn’t really mean all that much.”
Third-ranked New Lothrop (10-0) knocked off No. 9 Loyola, 41-7, in the regional championship and then No. 4-ranked Schoolcraft, 36-21, in last week’s semifinals. After trailing Schoolcraft 7-0, New Lothrop scored 24 straight points in a span of 2:40 late in the first half.
Quarterback Cam Orr and running back Will Muron both had standout days for New Lothrop. Orr rushed for 161 yards and two scores on 19 carries and also completed 6 of 16 passes for 127 yards and three TDs.
Muron, who had 95 receiving yards and caught all three of those touchdown passes, added 145 rushing yards. He also came up with a big interception to thwart Schoolcraft and begin New Lothrop’s 24-point eruption.
Both seniors are All-State on defense. Orr, at defensive end, had nine tackles and two sacks while Muron, at safety, had an interception and 12 tackles. Ian Gross and Julius Garza each had 10 tackles.
Muron was a starter on the 2018 New Lothrop team that went 13-1 and won a state championship — beating Madison Heights Madison, 50-44. Other holdovers from that championship team are Garza, Orr and Gross.
“Will and Julius were both starters — Julius was a two-way starter and Will started at running back for us in 2018,” Galvas said. “Cam got some time as well, playing tight end and actually got some snaps at quarterback. We’re leaning on their experience. They’ve been there and done that.”
Burtch said New Lothrop is extremely confident heading into the game.
“Our confidence level is at its peak, I think, after beating (Loyola) like that and then being able to do that against Schoolcraft,” Burtch said. “I think going into Ford Field, our peak performance is about to show up.”
St. Francis quarterback Charlie Peterson is a junior left-hander who is crafty with his hand-offs and faking. He is capable of passing well, but not nearly as often as Detroit Loyola’s Anthony Garrett, a second-team All-Stater, or Schoolcraft’s Alex Tholes, a first-team All-Stater headed to Grand Valley State.
St. Francis finished the regular season with an honorable mention ranking after breaking out of the gates slowly this season. The team was 1-2 after the first three weeks — with losses to 6-3 Sault Ste. Marie (14-7) and 8-1 Kingsley (36-23), but has since rattled off eight consecutive victories.
St. Francis upset No. 10-ranked and previously unbeaten Cass City 13-12 in a defensive struggle last week. The Gladiators scored the game-winning touchdown on a fourth-and-5, 23-yard, play-action pass from Peterson to Joshua Groves with 7:43 left. Cass City advanced to the St. Francis 18-yard line but was stopped on downs with an incomplete pass with 2:51 left.
“They are definitely solid and well-coached and their kids are always in the right position,” Galvas said. “They’re tough to fool on things.”
One of the Gladiators’ best players is senior center Casey Donahue, a first-team All-Stater who is also a long snapper. Donahue is 6-4 and 210 pounds. Aiden Schmuckal, is a tough hard-nosed player, who was an honorable mention All-State defensive lineman.
The Gladiators’ leading rusher last week was Owen Mueller, who scampered for 42 yards and Gabe Olivier, who rushed for 29 yards including a touchdown.
St. Francis also has a solid placekicker in Bryce Kemp, an honorable mention All-Stater.
St. Francis will wear “CC” stickers on their helmets in honor of the late Carolyn Carroll, the wife of longtime assistant coach Jim Carroll. Carolyn Carroll recently passed and was buried last week. She and Jim Carroll were married for 60 years and it was an emotional week for the Gladiators.
Josh Sellers, the St. Francis head coach, said the seniors attended the funeral.
Sellers is in his second stint as St. Francis head coach. He was head coach of the Glads from 2003-07, faring 57-7 and winning two state titles. He was hired back in 2015 and has fared 63-11 since, including four state semifinal appearances.
His father, Larry Sellers, went 234-58 for the Gladiators and won two state titles while coaching from 1974-2002.
Despite being on opposite ends of the Lower Peninsula, the Gladiators and Hornets have met several times — most recently in Week 9 of the 2018 regular season. St. Francis topped visiting New Lothrop 35-14, handing the Hornets their only loss in the 2018 championship season.
The teams also met in the first week of the 2013 and 2014 seasons, with New Lothrop winning both times.
New Lothrop is aiming for its third state title in school history, also winning in 2006 and 2018.
Galvas is chasing his second state crown at New Lothrop. With a victory, he (127-15) would move within three of Elsie and Ovid-Elsie’s Mark O’Donnell (131-80-4) on the Shiawassee County all-time wins list in just his 12th season. Hired in 2009 as a 26-year-old, Galvas’ teams have reached the state semifinals five times and he has by far the best winning percentage (.894) of any area coach with at least 40 victories.
A New Lothrop win on Saturday, however, would give Galvas his first perfect season as head coach. The Hornets also went unbeaten (14-0) in 2006 under Jake Emmendorfer.
