Three Corunna grads all saw action Sunday for the University of Detroit Mercy at the Windsor Team Challenge track and field meet in Windsor, Ontario.
Dakota Hundley took 18th (8 minutes, 58.89 seconds) to pace the Titans in the 3,000-meter run. Fellow Corunna alum Ryan Schwab was 29th in 9:25.25.
Zach Kuran competed in the 300 meters and finished in 37.74 seconds, good for 31st.
TRACK AND FIELD
Courtney Krupp (New Lothrop) and Dillon McClintock (Owosso), Michigan State — McClintock ran seventh in the 800 run (2:08.01) during the Meyo Invitational Feb. 7-8 at Notre Dame. Krupp was 32nd in the 3,000 meters (10:50.4).
Noah Jacobs, Wisconsin (Corunna) — Jacobs came in 15th in the men’s 3,000 run at Notre Dame, finishing in 8:25.73.
Brady Fraiser, Albion College (Chesaning) — Fraiser was 46th in the 200 dash (24.62 seconds) Saturday at Tiffin. He also competed in the 60-meter dash, finishing 34th (7.48 seconds).
Jessica Marvin and Hunter Berecz, Northwood University (Byron) — Berecz was second in the weight throw (55 feet, 9 inches) and third in the shot put (51-3 1/2) Feb. 7-8 at the Hillsdale Wide-Track Classic. Marvin took seventh in the weight throw (52-10) on the women’s side.
Myah Kelly, Davenport University (Corunna) — Kelly didn’t place in the pole vault Feb. 7-8 at the Grand Rapids Hall of Fame Classic, missing on her three attempts at 10-8 3/4.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Hill, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) — Hill scored 16 points off the bench with six rebounds, three assists and three blocks to help the Stars edge Kalamazoo Valley Community College 58-55 Saturday. Hill scored six straight points in the final 3:59 to erase a 51-49 deficit and give the Stars a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. That earned her a start Wednesday in a 59-48 loss to Glen Oaks, where she scored six points with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Maddie Birchmeier, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Corunna) — Birchmeier had five points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals Saturday in a 59-42 win over Aquinas. She had six points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists in Wednesday’s 83-69 loss to Michigan-Dearborn. Birchmeier started both games.
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller started and scored six points with a steal Saturday in a 79-68 loss to St. Clair County Community College. She went scoreless in four minutes Wednesday as the Pioneers fell 93-47 to Macomb Community College.
Leah Clough, Jackson College (Corunna) — Clough scored two points with one assist and one steal Feb. 7 in a 67-44 loss to Grand Rapids Community College.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Matthew Mignault, Michigan-Dearborn (New Lothrop) — Mignault had five points and a rebound in the Wolverines’ 61-58 loss to Siena Heights Saturday. He had 10 points, three boards and two assists in Wednesday’s 89-64 rout of Concorida-Ann Arbor.
Beau LePage, Aquinas College (Durand) — LePage started and scored eight points in the Saints’ 80-71 win Saturday against Concordia-Ann Arbor.
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher scored one point with one rebound in Saturday’s 96-81 victory over Madonna.
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage logged two minutes of action against Lawrence Tech.
Mitchel Skym, Lansing CC (Corunna) — Skym started and scored three points Saturday as LCC turned back KVCC 85-66, adding one rebound and one assist. He played three minutes Wednesday in a 79-78 loss to Glen Oaks Community College.
BOWLING
Dylan Pavka, Aquinas (Corunna) — Pavka was 42nd with scores of 196, 213, 168 and 164 Saturday at the Alma College Open.
WRESTLING
Austin Wolford, Rochester College (New Lothrop) — Wolford beat Lourdes University’s Garrett Anderson 3-2 Feb. 7 in a dual meet, though the Warriors lost 27-16.
Ethan Orweller and Jacob Spiess, Cleary University (Perry) — Spiess nearly medaled at Saturday’s Whizzer Open at Henry Ford College after losing his first match. He won 16-0, 15-0 and 13-9 before falling on a 2:23 pin to Ohio State Wrestling Club’s Kyler Slade in the consolation quarterfinals.
Orweller went 1-2. He lost by pin twice and picked up his victory by pin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.