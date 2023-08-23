PERRY — Perry football has a numbers problem. Again.
One year after heading into the season with just 19 purely varsity players on his roster, ninth-year Rambler head coach Jeff Bott is attempting to make do with even fewer, saying he only has full-time varsity 16 bodies to work with in 2023.
Perry’s roster crunch stems, in large part, from Perry’s determination to maintain a junior varsity squad.
“We want to keep the JV program going as well and we have 31 in the whole program,” Bott said. “They will all be dressing on Friday night. It is what it is. The next man up.”
For the program, however, it is not “next conference up,” following the dissolution of the Greater Lansing Activities Conference, Perry’s home of the past nine years.
The Ramblers are an independent this year — though GLAC foes Stockbridge and Lakewood remain on the schedule.
Another quirk to the season for Perry is that it will be playing its first two “home” games at Corunna’s Nick Annese Athletic Field, due to construction being done on the track at the Ramblers’ own Bump Lardie Field.
Perry will entertain Clawson for the opener at “the Nick” on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Then on Thursday, August 31, Perry will take on Holton at Corunna at 7 p.m.
As with his roster, Bott is resigned to making do with what he has despite these inconveniences.
“We are making the best of a tough situation,” he said.
Despite facing similar low-number straits last season, the Ramblers managed to scrape some wins together, going 3-6.
Although the Ramblers graduated it’s biggest weapon in wide receiver/first-team all-state place-kicker Rease Teel, who averaged more than 20 yards per catch a year ago, Perry’s offense does have some key returning weapons.
Austin Poirier is back at quarterback and the senior is not only a passer but a runner.
“He’s come so far as a quarterback,” Bott said. “Last year, he was very one dimensional, he could just run. And he now has a touch on the football when he throws and he makes great decisions. And he had a very, very good scrimmage against Owosso and Chesaning — mostly with his feet but he also threw some nice footballs … Now, he’s very two dimensional.”
Poirier rushed for more than 900 yards last season and threw for passed for under 1,o00 yards.
One of Poirier’s favorite receivers is back in Timothy Hall, a senior slotback and a two-year all-GLAC first-teamer.
“Timmy Hall has been his main target and they’ve been together forever,” Bott said. “He spreads the ball around to other guys but Timmy has had nice scrimmages for us.”
Senior Aiden Brooks and juniors DJ Jenks and Brayden Connell will round out the receiving corps in Perry’s spread.
The key linemon to watch out for,will be Tanner Selbig, a 6-4, left tackle, and Cameron Doody, a senior guard.
“Cameron has been up since he was a freshman,” Bott said. “He’s a senior now and he plays left guard and he has great instincts. And Tanner plays left tackle. So we have a very strong left side to our line.”
The starting offensive line, besides Selbig and Doody, will include senior center Gabe Reeder, sophomore guard Gavin Fitchett and junior tackle Brandon Ketchum.
Perry’s starting running back in the spread offense will be junior Keegan Brown.
The team’s 4-3 defense will be anchored by senior safety Hall, who was named to the Argus-Press All-Area first team unit last year. Hall racked up 108 tackles with two fumble recoveries and was a unanimous first-teamer in the GLAC. He has had more than 100 tackles each of the past two seasons and is in line to set a school record for most tackles in a career, according to Bott.
Another defensive stalwart will be senior linebacker Cameron Doody. He has been named a GLAC all-star the past two seasons.
“Defensively, the physicality will return with Doody and Hall and we look to keep taking steps forward with our younger players,” Bott said.
The Ramblers’ front line will include nose tackle Ricky Hardy and defensive ends Selbig and Ketchum.
Along with Doody, Brown and Poirier will also be in at linebacker.
The starting defensive backs are Hall, Brooks, Connell and junior Brady Burns.
Perry will go on the road in Weeks 3 and 4 with games at Fowler and Whitmore Lake. The Ramblers are then scheduled to be at home Sept. 22 for Homecoming against incoming Flint Southwestern Academy. Perry completes the regular season with home games against Dansville and Stockbridge in front of road games at Lakewood and Bath.
Perry is seeking its first winning season on the gridiron since 2019 when it went 5-4.
The Ramblers have only played one “playoff game” in school history but that came in 2020 when all schools reached the playoffs due to the COVID pandemic. Perry lost that game, 42-24 to Bath.
