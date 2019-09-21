MT. MORRIS — Byron quarterback Jack Selon ran for 350 yards and five touchdowns and passed for another Friday as Byron routed Mt. Morris 51-6.
Selon needed just 21 carries to accomplish the feat, aided by TD runs of 75 and 86 yards in the second half. He also found Jared Moe for a 5-yard scoring pass with 21 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The 350-yard effort is the fourth-highest single-game rushing mark in area history according to Argus-Press records. Ray Lawcock of Corunna (vs. Ovid-Elsie in 1975) and Tate Schanski of Perry (vs. Pewamo-Westphalia in 1994) both had games of 356 yards, while James Edington of Morrice ran for 450 against Webberville in 1999.
Casey Hatfield also ran for 103 yards and two TDs for the Eagles, part of a 451-yard night for the team on the ground. Matt Pellman led Byron’s (2-2, 2-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) defense with 10 tackle, including a sack.
Roy Hill had a nine-yard TD pass to Antonio Boedecker for Mt. Morris’ (2-2, 1-2 MMAC) lone score with 1 second left in the game.
New Lothrop 42, Montrose 21
MONTROSE — Avery Moore passed for three touchdowns and ran in two more as New Lothrop cruised in a highly-anticipated matchup of ranked teams.
Moore finished 12 of 27 for 195 yards through the air, adding 98 yards on 14 rushing attempts. Will Muron ran for 132 yards and a score for the Hornets, while Jake Graves caught five passes for 98 yards and a score.
Julius Garza scored two touchdowns on two catches, and added 10 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks on defense.
New Lothrop (4-0, 3-0 MMAC), ranked No. 1 by the Associated Press in Division 7, scored the game’s first 21 points and led 35-7 before Montrose closed the gap with two third-quarter touchdowns.
Montrose (3-1, 2-1 MMAC), ranked third in Division 6, saw Bobby Skinner pass and run for a touchdown.
Durand 54, LakeVille 0
OTISVILLE — Jacob Lockhart ran for two touchdowns as Durand kept Otisville LakeVille winless and scoreless on the season.
Kyle Winslow, Seth Bruce, Jacob Mills and Brock Holek each ran for scores as the Railroaders evened their record at 2-2 on the season (1-2 MMAC). Holek also had a kick return TD and Mills picked off a pass.
LakeVille fell to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the league. The Falcons have been outscored 211-0 through their first four contests.
Morrice 36, Ashley 0
ASHLEY — Morrice built a 36-0 lead by halftime and that’s how the game ended Friday at Ashley.
The Orioles (4-0, 1-0 North Central Thumb 8-Man League Red Division) got three touchdown runs from Wyatt Wesley and a 74-yard pass play for TD from Jonathan Carpenter to Shane Cole.
Garrett DeLau and Carpenter added touchdown runs for the Orioles.
Wesley, who rushed for 91 yards, had seven tackles for Morrice. Gavin DeLau had two sacks.
Ashley fell to 1-3 and 0-1 in league play.
Fowler 46, Laingsburg 24
LAINGSBURG — Fowler overcame 295 passing yards and three touchdowns from Laingsburg quarterback Doug Matthews to pick up an important conference win Friday.
Laingsburg outgained the Eagles 438-389 on the night, but was hurt by an 88-yard kick return to start the second half that pushed Fowler’s lead to 26-7. The Eagles then scored again three minutes later to make it 32-7.
Matthews found Austin Randall and Jarrod King for TD passes 21/2 minutes apart in the third quarter to get the Wolfpack (3-1, 2-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference) back within 32-21 before Fowler pulled away with two fourth-quarter TD runs. Randall (111 yards receiving) and King (122) each finished with four catches.
Zach Hawes added four catches for 98 yards and a score, while A.J. Eggleston ran for 60 yards on 17 carries for Laingsburg. Parker Gregg had nine tackles defensively.
Lakewood 48, Perry 26
LAKE ODESSA — Perry opened conference play Friday night with a 48-26 loss to Lake Odessa Lakewood.
The Vikings (2-2, 2-0 Greater Lansing Activities Conference) broke open an 8-6 game after one quarter by outscoring the Ramblers 27-0 in the second frame. Lakewood had three long touchdown runs, spanning 50, 51 and 38 yards.
Perry quarterback Brodie Crim completed 11 of 21 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. Bryce Daniel caught three balls for 64 yards and a score, while Anthony Lewis had three catches for 82 yards and a TD.
Blake Donaldson led the Perry (2-2, 0-1 GLAC) ground attack with 68 yards on nine carries. Andrew McConnell had 14 tackles on defense.
Lakewood Superintendent Randall Fleenor announced earlier Friday that the kickoff time was moved up to 5 p.m. due to concerns about Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), a mosquito-borne virus that has affected several southern Michigan counties.
Ortonville Brandon 70, Owosso 21
ORTONVILLE — Ortonville Brandon rolled past Owosso 70-21 Friday to remain undefeated on the season.
The Trojans (0-4, 0-2 Flint Metro) were led offensively by quarterback Hunter Blaha, who threw for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Brother Colton Blaha led Owosso in rushing, with 83 yards on 13 carries.
Noah Crites scored two touchdowns for the Trojans in defeat.
Owosso will host Lake Fenton next week for its annual homecoming game.
LAKEWOOD 48, PERRY 26
Perry 6 0 12 8 — 26
Lakewood 8 27 7 6 — 48
First Quarter
L: 5 run (conversion good).
P: Anthony Lewis 66 pass from Brodie Crim (conversion failed).
Second Quarter
L: 5 run (conversion good).
L: 50 run (conversion failed).
L: 51 run (conversion failed).
L: 38 pass (kick good).
Third Quarter
P: Jake Orweller 12 pass from Crim (conversion failed).
L: 62 run (kick good).
P: Bryce Daniel 56 pass from Crim (conversion failed).
Fourth Quarter
L: 8 run (conversion failed).
P: John Justice 4 run (conversion good).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Perry — Blake Dondaldson 9-68.
PASSING: Perry — Crim 11-21-166, 3 TD, 2 INT.
RECEIVING: Perry — Lewis 3-82, TD; Daniel 3-64, TD.
DEFENSE: Perry — Andrew McConnell 14 tackles.
Records: Lakewood 2-2 (2-0 GLAC); Perry 2-2 (0-1 GLAC).
BYRON 51, MT. MORRIS 6
Byron 12 20 6 13 — 51
Mt. Morris 0 0 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
B: Jack Selon 9 run (pass failed), 5:29.
B: Jared Moe 5 pass from Selon (run failed), 0:21.
Second Quarter
B: Selon 11 run (run failed), 10:06.
B: Casey Hatfield 40 run (Josh Green kick), 7:35.
B: Selon 4 run (Green kick), 2:48.
Third Quarter
B: Selon 75 run (kick failed), 4:35.
Fourth Quarter
B: Selon 86 run (kick failed), 11:44.
B: Hatfield 4 run (Green kick), 7:06.
M: Antonio Boedecker 9 pass from Roy Hill, 0:01.
TEAM STATISTICS
Byron MtM
First downs 18 8
Total yards 468 153
Rushes-yards 37-451 21-76
Passing 2-3-17 8-20-77
Penalties-yards 7-75 5-54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Mt. Morris — Andrew Beard 7-15. Byron — Selon 21-350, 5 TD; Hatfield 7-103, 2 TD; Moe 3-7; Braden Hoffman 3-1; Pellman 1-(minus 2).
PASSING: Mt. Morris — Cole Duplanty 6-12-64, INT; Hill 2-8-13, 2 INT. Byron — Selon 2-3-17, TD, INT.
RECEIVING: Mt. Morris — Dominique Seabron 2-21; Boedecker 1-9, TD. Byron — Green 1-12; Moe 1-5, TD.
DEFENSE: Mt. Morris — Caleb Dolan 8 tackles. Byron — Pellman 10 tackles (1 sack); Hatfield 5 tackles (1 INT).
Records: Mt. Morris 2-2 (1-2 MMAC); Byron 2-2 (2-1 MMAC).
FOWLER 46, LAINGSBURG 24
Fowler 13 6 13 14 — 46
Laingsburg 7 0 14 3 — 24
First Quarter
L: Zach Hawes 86 pass from Doug Matthews (Chris Freels kick), 10:10.
F: 2 run (kick good), 6:23.
F: 30 fumble return (kick failed), 4:33.
Second Quarter
F: 11 run (kick failed), 1:44.
Third Quarter
F: 88 kickoff return (kick good), 11:47.
F: 53 pass (kick failed), 8:41.
L: Austin Randall 32 pass from Matthews (Freels kick), 4:28.
L: Jarrod King 82 pass from Matthews (Freels kick), 2:08.
Fourth Quarter
F: 1 run (kick good), 10:42.
F: 5 run (kick good), 7:45.
L: Freels 24 FG, 1:54.
TEAM STATISTICS
Fow Laings
First downs 22 18
Total yards 389 438
Rushes-yards 42-317 30-103
Passing 4-4-72 17-28-317
Penalties-yards 2-10 6-48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Laingsburg — A.J. Eggleston 17-60; Randall 5-42; Matthews 8-1.
PASSING: Laingsburg — Matthews 15-25-295, 3 TD; Hawes 1-1-33; Eggleston 1-2-7.
RECEIVING: Laingsburg — King 4-122, TD; Randall 4-111, TD: Hawes 4-98, TD; Colt Wurm 1-10; Eggleston 2-4; Ethan Fleming 1-0.
DEFENSE: Laingsburg — Parker Gregg 9 tackles; Wurm 8 tackles.
Records: Laingsburg 3-1 (2-1 CMAC); Fowler 4-0 (3-0 CMAC).
NEW LOTHROP 42, MONTROSE 21
New Lothrop 14 14 7 7 — 42
Montrose 0 7 14 0 — 21
First Quarter
NL: Avery Moore 25 run (Ian Gross kick), 8:24.
NL: Jake Graves 27 pass from Moore (Gross kick), 2:30.
Second Quarter
NL: Julius Garza 6 pass from Moore (Gross kick), 7:51.
M: 5 run (Zack Gold kick), 2:49.
NL: Moore 3 run (Gross kick), 0:13.
Third Quarter
NL: Will Muron 8 run (Gross kick), 10:58.
M: Joe Wilber 74 pass from Bobby Skinner (Gold kick), 10:07.
M: Skinner 1 run (Gold kick), 4:20.
Fourth Quarter
NL: Garza 26 pass from Moore (Gross kick), 6:50.
TEAM STATISTICS
NL Mont
First downs 19 19
Total yards 283 461
Rushes-yards 34-96 36-266
Passing 17-28-187 12-27-195
Penalties-yards 6-60 11-100
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Montrose — Skinner 19-34, TD. New Lothrop — Muron 13-132, TD; Moore 14-98, 2 TD; Graves 1-19; Cam Orr 3-6; Carson Mulcahy 1-5; Gross 2-3; Garza 1-3; Alec Mangino 1-0.
PASSING: Montrose — Skinner 16-26-181, TD, INT. New Lothrop — Moore 12-27-195, 3 TD
RECEIVING: Montrose — Wilber 6-107, TD. New Lothrop — Graves 5-98, TD; Dylan Shaydik 2-48; Garza 2-32, 2 TD; Orr 1-13; Muron 2-4.
DEFENSE: New Lothrop — Mangino 10 tackles; Garza 10 tackles (1.5 sacks); Graves 8 tackles (1 INT);.
Records: Montrose 3-1 (2-1 MMAC); New Lothrop 4-0 (3-0 MMAC).
GOODRICH 34, CORUNNA 13
Goodrich 7 14 7 6 — 34
Corunna 6 0 0 7 — 13
First Quarter
CO: Fisher Morris 30 pass from Peyton Norton (pass failed).
GR: JaCoby Brandon 1 run (Riley Moore kick).
Second Quarter
GR: Brandon 7 run. (Moore kick), 8:14.
GR: Tyson Davis 58 pass from Aidan Rubio (Moore kick), 4:27.
GR: Vines 3 run (Moore kick), 0:21
Third Quarter
GR: Vines 3 run (Moore kick), 0:21
Fourth Quarter
GR: Davis 19 run (run failed), 8:39.
CO: Norton 5 run (Fisher Morris kick), 3:11
TEAM STATISTICS
Goodrich Corunna
First downs 24 21
Total yards 458 331
Rushes-yards 36-215 41-192
Passing 10–15-243 9-21-139
Penalties-yards 4-30 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Corunna — Nick Yarmuth 21-100; Peyton Norton 13-58, TD. Goodrich — Nolan Robb 5-87; JaCoby Brandon 9-50, 2TD; Juwan Vines 7-30, TD.
PASSING: Corunna — Norton 8-20-119, TD, 3 INT; Goodrich — Rubio 10-15-243, TD.
RECEIVING: Corunna — Morris 3-44, TD; Nick Steinacker 3-52; Goodrich — Davis 6-196, TD; Vines 1-20; Brandon 1-11.
DEFENSE: Corunna — Porter Zeeman 8.5 tackles, 6 solo Goodrich — Gage Ashley 3 tackles, 2 INT; Luke Robinson 3 tackles, INT; Davis 6.5 tackles.
Records: Corunna 0-4 (0-2 Flint Metro); Goodrich 3-1 (2-0 Flint Metro)
ORTONVILLE BRANDON 70, OWOSSO 21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Owosso — Colton Blaha 13-83, Noah Crites 15-yd TD.
PASSING: Owosso — Hunter Blaha 83 yds, 2 TD.
RECEIVING: Owosso — Blaha 35yd rec TD; Crites 35yd rec TD.
DEFENSE: Owosso — Colton Blaha 16 tackles.
Records: Owosso 0-4 (0-2 Flint Metro); Goodrich 4-0 (2-0 Flint Metro).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.