Jack Borgman

LAINGSBURG JUNIOR JACK BORGMAN braces himself for a landing after attempting a school record pole vault leap of 14 feet, 9 inches Wednesday during a CMAC quad-meet with Fowler, Portland St. Patrick and Potterville. Borgman won the pole vault with a clearance of 14 feet even and also won the 100-meter dash.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg junior Jack Borgman wrapped up a first-place finish in the pole vault at 14 feet even and decided to try and break his own school record of 14-7 by attempting 14-9.

Atlhough he missed three times at 14-9 Borgman said he didn’t miss by much Wednesday on an overcast day still early in the season.

