LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg junior Jack Borgman wrapped up a first-place finish in the pole vault at 14 feet even and decided to try and break his own school record of 14-7 by attempting 14-9.
Atlhough he missed three times at 14-9 Borgman said he didn’t miss by much Wednesday on an overcast day still early in the season.
“It went pretty well,” Borgman said. “I attempted the school record — I didn’t make it but I was close. I just need a bigger pole.”
Borgman placed third in the state in the pole vault at last spring’s MHSAA Division 3 state finals. Besides setting the school record at 14-7 in the pole vault by winning the Division 3 MITCA meet in Clare, Borgman also set a school record in the 100-meter dash last season of 11.38.
Borgman, minutes after winning the pole vault Wednesday, added a first-place finish in the 100 dash. He clocked a winning time of 11.62 with teammate Mitchell Yates second at 11.98. Borgman said he was happy with the result.
“I felt pretty good in the 100, honestly,” Borgman said. “I felt I had a good start.”
And once he got the lead, there was no catching the 11th-grader on this day.
Borgman went for a third first-place finish in his third and final event of the day — the 4x100 relay. Running anchor, Borgman nearly made up a signifcant deficit but the Wolfpack settled for a third-place finish. He teamed up with Zach Grandy, Yates and Marty Meyers to clock a 51.09 time.
Still, it was a day to remember. Borgman had attempted to break his own pole vault record last week at Whitmore Lake and keeps getting closer by the day.
“I’m hoping to re-break both of my records,” Borgman said. “I’m working on it everyday.”
Jack’s father also happens to be Laingsburg track and field coach Brian Borgman. And the father was indeed pleased on Wednesday.
“Jack had a good day,” said the longtime coach. “That’s two weeks in a row that he’s cleared 14 feet (in the vault) and that’s awesome. He tried 14-9 because his PR is 14-7. So we’re not going to go like 14-7 1/2. If we go 14 feet we’re going to up more than three inches.”
The Laingsburg boys went 2-1 on the day, defeating Portland St. Patrick, 109-28, and downing Potterville, 103-33, but losing to Fowler, 89-48.
Laingsburg freshman Noah Devereaux placed first in both the 1600-meter run (4:54.08 and 3200-run (10:44.0).
Other first-place performers for the Wolfpack were Zach Grandy (discus, 114-8) and Brad Dedic (high jump, 5-8).
The Laingsburg girls also fared 2-1 on Wednesday. The Wolfpack captured wins over Potterville, 116-21, and Portland St. Patrick, 99-38, but losing to Fowler, 104-33.
Bella Strieff, Ellie Baynes, Kyleigh Luna and Ashley Bila won the 4x100 relay in 55.30 for the Wolfpack.
Baynes said the race went near flawlessly.
“I was the second leg of the 4x100,” Baynes said. “I don’t know what time I ran today but I felt like it was pretty good for myself and I felt my team ran well today.”
Laingsburg’s other first-place showing came from Madison Phillips. The freshman won the pole vault with a height of 8 feet even.
