MIDDLETON — Carson Hersch broke his own school record in the 1,600-meter run as New Lothrop placed second at the Fulton Invitational Saturday.
Hersch ran the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 29.24 seconds. His previous record was 4:30.9. He was voted the male athlete of the meet, also winning the 800 run in 2:03.27 and the 3,200 in 10:24.17.
Saranac won the meet with 101 1/3 points. New Lothrop was second with 95 and Morrice was third at 73 2/3. Drew Kohlmann won the 200 (23.74 seconds) and 400 (53.99) for the Hornets, while Michael Castillo was first in the 300 hurdles (44.29).
Morrice won two relays, the 1,600 in 3:48.49 (Caleb Rivers, Owen Doerner, Travis Farrow, Chandler Iler) and the 3,200 in 8:34.22 (Iler, Doerner, Aiden Campbell, Rivers). Brett McGowen also won the shot put (43 feet, 7 1/2 inches).
Perry’s Orweller first
HASTINGS — Jacob Orweller of Perry placed first in the 110-meter high hurdles Saturday at the eight-school Hastings Pre-Regional Invitational.
Orweller clocked 15.89 seconds in the race.
Perry finished seventh in the team standings with 23 points. Olivet was first with 139.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Krupp wins twice at Fulton
MIDDLETON — Clara Krupp won both distance races to pace New Lothrop at Saturday’s Fulton Invitational.
Krupp was first in the 1,600 (5:26.71) and 3,200 (12:16.02). The Hornets scored 64 1/4 points, trailing Beal City (119), St. Charles (83 1/4) and Saranac (74). Morrice was eighth with 25 points.
Chalea Herron was second in the 400, finishing in 1:06.68. Hailey Mann of Webberville won the race in 1:06.27. Morrice had one winner on the day in Emma Valentine. She took the high jump in 5-2.
Perry wins 400
HASTINGS — The Perry girls finished first in the 400-meter relay during Saturday’s eight-school Hastings Pre-Regional Invitational.
Kallei Brown, Jadyn Johnson, Anna Nixon and Hailey Lewis finished first in 51.66 seconds.
The Ramblers finished fifth in the team standings with 58 points. Holt was first with 116.
