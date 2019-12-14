CORUNNA — Breann Barker scored six of her 14 points in overtime as Corunna’s girls basketball team held off Lake Fenton 60-57 Friday night.
Ellie Toney had a team-high 21 points and 18 rebounds for the Cavaliers (1-2, 1-0 Flint Metro Stars). Sydnie Gillett added 17 points and five rebounds. Toney also had three assists.
The teams were tied at 51 at the end of regulation.
Katelyn Siebert scored a game-high 23 points for the Blue Devils (1-2, 0-1).
Durand 58, Mt. Morris 32
DURAND — Jordyn Lawrence had 18 points to spark Durand past Mt. Morris 58-32 Friday night.
Lawrence added five rebounds and five steals for the Railroaders (2-1, 1-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Kennedy Pawloski and Rylee Remington each added eight points for Durand. Pawloski had five assists and five steals, and Jade Garske grabbed eight rebounds
Railroaders coach Cecil Cole said the team’s pressure defense helped overcome a poor shooting night — particularly at the free-throw line, where they shot just 12 of 35. Durand forced 23 steals.
Goodrich 64, Owosso 19
OWOSSO — Goodrich defeated Owosso 64-19 Friday according to the Associated Press
No other details were available at presstime.
CORUNNA 60, LAKE FENTON 57
CORUNNA (1-2, 1-0): Breann Barker 5-0-0 14, Ellie Toney 7 5-9 21, Sydnie Gillett 5 4-6 17, Danielle French 2 2-7 6, Hannah Thomson 1 0- 2, Piper LePino 0 0-1 0. Totals: 20 11-23 60.
LAKE FETON (1-2, 0-1): Katelyn Siebert 13 3-5 23, Morgan Furey 5 2-2 13. Totals: 26 8-12 57.
Lake Fenton 9 4 24 14 6 — 57
Corunna 8 15 18 10 9 — 60
3-Point Goals: Corunna 9 (Barker 4, Gillett 3, Toney 2); Lake Fenton 6 (Siebert 3, Furey 1, Aubrey Fray 1, Kerrigan Howdeshell 1). Rebounds: Corunna 38 (Toney 18, Jenna Bauman 6). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Corunna 10 (none); Lake Fenton 19 (Siebert). Assists: Corunna 6 (Toney 3, Gillett 2). Steals: Corunna 5 (Toney 2, Gillett 2). Turnovers: Corunna 27.
DURAND 58, MT. MORRIS 32
MT. MORRIS (1-2, 0-1): Totals: 32.
DURAND (2-1, 1-0): Jordyn Lawrence 7 2-10 18, Kennedy Pawloski 3 1-2 8, Rylee Remington 4 0-0 8, Maddie Raley 1 5-8 7, Riley Vandendries 2 1-2 6, Mackenzi Aslin 1 3-7 5, Jade Garske 2 0-3 4, Jessica Winslow 1 0-0 2, Sydney Leydig 0 0-2 0, Rebecca Gilbert 0 0-1 0. Totals: 21 12-35 58.
Mt. Morris 6 5 8 13 — 32
Durand 10 15 20 13 — 58
3-Point Goals: Durand 4 (Lawrence 2, Pawloski 1, Vandendries 1). Rebounds: Durand (Garske 8, Winslow 7, Raley 6). Assists: Durand (Pawloski 5, Leydig 2). Steals: Durand 23 (Lawrence 5, Raley 5, Pawloski 5).
