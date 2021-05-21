The Argus-Press
PORTLAND — Chesaning finished second at Thursday’s Division 4 regionals to qualify for the upcoming state finals.
The Indians scored 12 points to take runner-up honors to Portland (22). Durand tied for third. Lansing Catholic, with six points, was fourth and Ovid-Elsie scored five for fifth.
Winning regional titles for Chesaning were Lilly Skaryd (second singles) and the fourth doubles team of Alexia Mugute and Alexis Brown. Taking regional runner-up honors for Chesaning were Meghan Florian (first singles), Caitlyn Gasper (fourth singles), Kate Lewis and Karissa Ferry (first doubles), and Halee Vance and Mary Irland (second doubles).
Durand’s Raegan Taylor and Julia Burk were first at third doubles. Taking runner-up honors for the Railraders was Emma Warren (third singles).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.