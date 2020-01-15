OWOSSO — Owosso coasted to a 133-25 victory over Brandon/Goodrich Tuesday at the Owosso pool.
Nathan Gute was first for the Trojans in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, while Brennen Baran was first in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Other individual winners for the Trojans were Jacob Hall (200 free), Charles DeWeese (diving), Bryan Hathaway (100 butterfly), Avery Fear (500 freestyle).
Corunna 122, Kearsley/Lake Fenton 51
FENTON — Corunna won all but three races while swimming past Flint Kearsley/Lake Fenton.
Jack Belmer was first in both the 50-yard freestyle (26.39 seconds) and the 500 free (6:03.33). Xavier Staubs took first in the 100 freestyle and Ayden Henry took the top spot in the 100 backstroke.
Fisher Morris won the diving competition with a total of 190.65 points in the victory.
Ogemaw Heights 117, Chesaning 62
WEST BRANCH — Ogemaw Heights defeated Chesaning 117-62 Tuesday, but the Indians’ Drew Beckman broke two school records.
Beckman set school marks in the 200-yard freestyle (2:14.20) and the 500 free (6:14.96). He was second in both events.
Kaden Liebrock also broke a school record in the 50 free (25.83) while placing second. Liebrock was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.83).
Levi Maier broke his own 100 backstroke school record with a 1:16.94 for third place honors.
