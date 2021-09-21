FLINT — Matthew Shattuck had a hat trick and Owosso defeated Flint Kearsley on the road 4-3 Monday.
Simon Erfourth also scored for the Trojans, who improved to 6-3-1 overall and 3-2-1 in the Flint Metro League.
Shattuck and Erfourth scored in the 13th and 17th minutes, respectively, to give Owosso a 2-0 lead in the first part of the first half.
However, the Hornets tied it at 2 before the first half ended.
Shattuck then scored in the 45th and 66th minutes of the second half, off assists from Hunter Babcock and Erfourth, to push Owosso’s back in front 4-2.
Kearsley made it 4-3 with 11 minutes left.
Babcock had two assists, while Ryan Dahl had one assist.
The Trojans enjoyed a 20-16 advantage in shots on goal. Brennen Baran was credited with 13 saves for Owosso.
Kearsley slipped to 0-5-1 in the conference.
Flushing 8, Corunna 0
CORUNNA — Flushing defeated Corunna 8-0 Monday at Nick Annese Athletic Field, according to the MHSAA website.
No further details were provided.
The Cavaliers fell to 0-6 in the Flint Metro League while Flushing improved to 3-2 in league play.
