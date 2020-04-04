EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Associations announced Friday it was cancelling the remainder of the 2019-20 winter postseason and the entire spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The move followed Thursday’s “state of disaster” directive by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that shuttered school buildings and moved education online for the remainder of the school year.
The MHSAA said in its press release Friday this will be the first school year since 1942-43 not to have the MHSAA finals played in multiple sports, when World War II led to the elimination of most championships.
No state champions will be crowned in five winter sports, including boys and girls basketball. However, district and regional titles won before the cancellations will still be recognized.
“We are heartbroken to not be able to provide these opportunities for Michigan’s student-athletes, and especially seniors. We continue to hear from dozens asking us to hold out hope. But safety always must come first, and Governor Whitmer is making courageous decisions to safeguard the people of our state,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a statement. “We understand as much as anyone how much school sports mean to athletes and their communities. We had ideas and hopes for finishing winter and spring and helping bring some sort of normalcy after this long break. But this is the correct decision, and we will play our part in bringing schools and communities together again when the time is right.”
The MHSAA halted its winter tournaments March 12, and all activity was suspended March 13. The MHSAA said its Representative Council approved during its March 27 winter meeting a series of concepts for completing the winter tournaments and an abbreviated spring season, contingent on the lifting of a statewide quarantine.
The closure of school buildings into June made those possibilities void, the release said.
Reactions began to pour in shortly after the announcement. Laingsburg track and field coach Brian Borgman retweeted the MHSAA’s release with the hashtag “#heartbroken.”
Byron’s girls basketball team, along with Perry, Ovid-Elsie and Laingsburg’s boys basketball squads were all still alive in the winter postseason. Byron had a regional championship matchup against Michigan Center at the time of the suspsension, while Perry, O-E and Laingsburg all had district title games.
Byron girls basketball coach Theresa Marvin said Friday afternoon that the announcement — though very somber — did not come as a surprise.
“I think most of us expected this announcement from the MHSAA,” Marvin said via email. “Fighting this virus is so much more important than sports right now and, while I think everyone understands that, it’s still okay for the student athletes to be sad about it. I am sad for them, especially the seniors.”
Perry and Ovid-Elsie were set to face each other in a Division 2 district championship at Corunna.
“Our initial reaction is that it was kind of something we expected,” Latz said. “Being off for three weeks and coming back, we knew it was going to be tough coming back. It’s a terrible situation still for the seniors but we’re thankful for the opportunities and the season they had. We always tell them that sports teaches life lessons and basically this is one of those situations. They are going to be stronger going through this.”
New Lothrop baseball coach Ben Almasy said that having the season come to an end before it started was both frustrating and heartbreaking.
“It’s frustrating as a coach because there is nothing you can do to help the seniors losing their final season,” Almasy said. “It’s much more than playing games. It’s all the little things you do and the memories you make outside the lines that make it so special. Selfishly, I looked forward to every day with these guys during the season. I think about them everyday and it breaks my heart.”
