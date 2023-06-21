Ava Bates of Ovid-Elsie and Desire Knoblauch of Laingsburg have both been voted 2023 honorable mention All-Staters by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Bates, a junior goalkeeper, was named to the Division 3 honorable mention team. In Mid-Michigan Athletic Conference play alone, she had six shutouts in 15 games and made 65 saves.
She helped the Marauders captured the MMAC Championship and a 14-3-3 overall campaign.
Knoblauch, a junior forward, was named to the Division 4 honorable mention team.
Knoblauch scored a school record 42 goals this season for the Wolfpack. She added eight assists from the right forward position. This is her second straight season as honorable mention All-State.
Laingsburg posted a 13-5-3 overall record this past spring.
