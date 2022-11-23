Like Michael Myers, no matter how many times you leave me for dead, I just keep coming back.
Despite leaving my official Argus-Press duties Oct. 31, I’ve been playing along from home in the Pigskin Picks competition. At the time, I figured there was no harm in continuing to play – picks can easily be emailed in and, at the time, I was in last place, so who really cares? I’m not actually going to factor into this thing.
Well … about that.
A furious comeback has apparently left me in a tie with Matthew Bartow for the top spot and now I could win my seventh Pigskin Picks championship despite not working with the paper in an official capacity anymore. Since I’m in first, I was asked back by new editor Aaron Bodus to write this season’s final column as a guest.
How did I do this? Well I turned my spread record around, for starters. I’m now 26-18 against the spread and picked the Lions to win twice – though I passed on them Sunday against the Giants.
Leave it to the Lions to throw a wrench into something.
So let’s get onto the picks. This time I promise you I’ll walk off into the sunset — just maybe with the picks trophy in hand.
Belleville vs. Caledonia
Belleville is the top-ranked D1 team in the state and showed a ton of guts last week when it went for a game-winning two-point conversion in overtime to beat perennial power Detroit Cass Tech 29-28. Pick: Belleville.
Warren De La Salle vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
De La Salle is the defending division champion. The 12-1 Pilots have only lost to Birmingham Brother Rice by one point early on in the season and have annihilated every single one of their playoff opponents. While I’m always hesitant to pick against a team with “Grand Rapids” in its name, Forest Hills has had to survive close calls with Dexter and East Lansing in the tournament. Give me the defending champs. Pick: De La Salle.
Detroit MLK vs. Muskegon
A classic matchup here between programs with multiple state titles to their names. Two of King’s three losses came to out-of-state schools and the third was a 28-14 setback to Cass Tech. The Crusaders also blew out Mason 52-17 last week – the top-ranked team in Division 3 by the Associated Press. Pick: MLK.
Goodrich vs.
Grand Rapids South Christian
There’s a running gag at The Argus-Press: Never pick against the Catholic school. It goes double when that Catholic school is from the Grand Rapids area. Indeed, South Christian is the top-ranked AP team in Division 4. I see no reason to start breaking rules. Pick: South Christian.
Gladwin vs. Frankenmuth
Gladwin took out top-ranked Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the playoffs, so that by itself warrants giving the Flying G’s (a great nickname by the way) some respect. Frankenmuth, also 13-0 heading into this matchup, is no pushover, but I don’t think they’ve got as an impressive win on their resume. Pick: Gladwin.
Negaunee vs.
Grand Rapids West Catholic
See above. It’s Catholic and from Grand Rapids. That means this usually ends poorly for the other team. Pick: GRWC.
Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Traverse City St. Francis
We have a bit of common information on both of these teams. New Lothrop played Lumen Christi and St. Francis this season: they beat the Titans 12-7 in Week 1 and were blown away by the Gladiators 53-8 in last week’s semifinals. That tells me there probably a pretty wide gulf between these squads. Pick: TCSF.
Ubly vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
This is a matchup between two high-scoring offenses that were both ousted in the 2021 semifinals. While Whiteford is ranked first in D8 by the Associated Press, the Bearcats have been impressive on both sides of the ball: they’ve outscored their opponents 631-91 on the season. Pick: Ubly.
Michigan State at
No. 11 Penn State (-18.5)
Normally an 181/2-point spread would give me some pause, but the Nittany Lions have been lights out since getting their lights punched out by Michigan. They’ve blown out Indiana, Rutgers, Minnesota and Maryland and played Ohio State closer than many thought they would. The Spartans meanwhile, are 5-6 and in a tailspin. They need a win here just to be bowl eligible. A second losing record in three seasons should raise about 95 million questions for coach Mel Tucker. Penn State 38, Michigan State 17.
No. 3 Michigan at
No. 2 Ohio State (-7.5)
As much as I would like to see a repeat of 2021, I just think there are too many question marks for the Wolverines heading into this one. Blake Corum, if he plays, probably won’t be at 100% and his backup, Donovan Edwards, has been missing time intermittently over the past month with some kind of injury. If both are out, that leaves freshman C.J. Stokes as Michigan’s top ball carrier. J.J. McCarthy has the arm talent, but his receivers have been inconsistent all year and I don’t know if the passing game can win it against the Buckeyes if the Wolverines have to abandon the run. Ohio State 33, Michigan 24.
No. 18 Notre Dame at
No. 7 USC (-4.5)
It’d be kind of hilarious if USC, dormant for years in the Pac-12, finally rose back to prominence and won the league before promptly bolting for the Big Ten. Notre Dame has turned it around after a couple embarrassing losses, but the Irish won’t be in this one for long. USC 35, Notre Dame 20.
Bills (-9.5) at Lions
The Bills played at Ford Field last week due to a snowstorm in western New York, so Buffalo hasn’t been home in a while. Another factor: the Lions, riding a three-game winning streak, are playing some of their best football, while the Bills are scuffling a bit. Picking the Lions is one of the reasons I’m in this position, so I’m gonna ride the horse that got me here. Buffalo 28, Lions 24.
