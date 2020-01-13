ALGONAC — New Lothrop’s wrestling team defeated Romeo 51-18 to capture first-place honors at Saturday’s Algonac Team Tournament.
The Hornets went 3-0 in pool play, defeating Lake Orion (59-11), Chippewa Valley (56-18) and Stoney Creek (48-25).
That put New Lothrop against Oxford in a cross-over battle and the Hornets won 45-24 to reach the finals.
New Lothrop’s Cam Orr, Bryce Cheney and Justin Carnahan all went 5-0 on the day. New Lothrop now stands 8-0 in dual-meet competition.
