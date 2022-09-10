CORUNNA — Corunna junior quarterback Wyatt Bower rushed for 117 yards and two TDs and passed for 176 yards and three scores as the Cavaliers shut out Owosso, 40-0, Friday to improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.

The Cavaliers, up 7-0 after the first quarter, erupted for 33 points in the second quarter, forcing a running clock in the second half which proved scoreless. It was Corunna’s fourth straight victory over Owosso in the rivalry series and its seventh in the last eight entries.

