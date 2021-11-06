FOOTBALL: Corunna tops Armada 20-8 for district crown

IRA TWP. — Jaden Herrick threw for 103 yards and three touchdowns as Corunna knocked off Armada 20-8 to secure a Division 5 district title Friday at Anchor Bay High School.
Tarick Bower reeled in 69 yards receiving and two touchdowns, and Andrew Garrett added another touchdown reception for the Cavaliers (7-4) in the victory. Corunna will travel to undefeated Marine City next week in the regional finals.
Jaden Edington led the Cavaliers defensively with 14 tackles. Jason Krause and Collin Thompson added 10 apiece, while freshman call-up A.J. Brieger recorded eight tackles and a sack.
Corunna also forced five turnovers, with interceptions by Herrick, Wyatt Bower and Payton TerMeer, and fumble recoveries by Herrick and Tarick Bower.
It was Corunna’s second district title. The Cavaliers also won in 2016, defeating Flint Powers 20-14.
Friday’s game was moved to Anchor Bay High School due to poor field conditions in Armada. Anchor Bay has an artificial turf field.
Corunna will play in the regional finals next week against Marine City (11-0), a 49-6 winner over Dundee. The Mariners had the second-most playoff points in Division 5 entering the playoffs.
The time and date have yet to be determined, though the game will be played at East China Stadium, which is roughly halfway between Marine City and St. Clair.
