CORUNNA — Mid-Michigan Activities Conference archrivals Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie butted heads for a third time Wednesday in the Division 2 district semifinals.
In a tense struggle, Chesaning led by nine midway through the fourth quarter before hanging on for a 51-50 victory, sending the MMAC champions home in front of a loud, charged up crowd on both sides.
Up 50-48 with 17.2 seconds left, Chesaning junior guard Eli Escamilla faced a one-and-one free throw situation. He rolled in the first and missed the second.
“I was nervous but I thought if I sink them both, game over,” Escamilla said. “But the second one, I thought air ball as soon as I let it go. It just barely hit the rim and it was short.”
The Marauders hurried the ball upcourt. After a missed shot, Clay Wittenberg scored on a rebound put back with 1.8 seconds to go to make it 51-50.
A timeout was called with one second left. Chesaning inbounded the ball and avoided a steal or getting fouled, running out the remaining time.
“We played amazing,” said Chesaning junior guard Evan List, who finished with a team-high 14 points. “We’re all playing unselfish right now.”
“It was an awesome crowd — they really helped us today. Awesome game,” Escamilla said.
The Indians (17-5) advanced to Friday’s 7 p.m. district championship game against Flint Hamady (13-6), which topped Mt. Morris 60-37 Wednesday. The 17 wins is the most by a Chesaning team since the 1987-88 squad that went 19-5.
Junior guard Lucas Powell scored 11 points with four rebounds, three steals and three assists for Chesaning. Escamilla finished with nine points and four assists. Sophomore Mason Struck added eight points. Reese Greenfelder cleared 10 rebounds and had three steals. Tyler Sager pulled in seven rebounds.
The top two teams in the MMAC split in the regular season, with the Marauders winning 57-49 Jan. 25 and Chesaning prevailing 50-42 Feb. 4. The Marauders, however won the MMAC at 13-1, with the Indians in second place at 12-2 thanks to a 52-47 setback Jan. 14 at Durand.
“We knew that this game was going to be a battle,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “The two games that we played against them earlier in the season were both decided by less than 10 points. O-E has been at the top of our conference, three out the last four years. We knew it was going to be a challenge … For these guys to be mentally tough for each possession for four quarters, it’s a credit to what they have done all season long. I just love the mental toughness with these guys.”
Ovid-Elsie ended its season with a 16-4 record despite 11-point outings from Axel Newell and Dylan Carman. Wittenberg scored 10 points, while Logan Thompson scored seven and Adam Barton added six. Carman made three of the Marauders’ seven 3-pointers. Wittenberg added two treys.
Barton nine of his points in the second half on three 3-pointers.
“It was just a great basketball game,” Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz said. “It was a great high school basketball game between two evenly-matched teams that know each other well. Credit Matt for having his guys ready. They just made a few more plays than we did.”
Chesaning led 49-40 with a little more than 5 minutes left as List scored on a hard drive to the basket. Carman swished back-to-back 3-pointers from the same corner spot in a span of less than 20 seconds and the Marauders were back within three with 4:20 left.
After both teams took turns turning it over, the Marauders had a chance to tie but missed a 3-pointer. Powell split a pair of free throws with 45 seconds left and Newell scored off the glass for the Marauders to cut the gap to 50-48 with under 30 seconds left.
“Tonight it was Evan,” Weigl said. “Evan is a great offensive player. Tonight was his night. And that’s the beauty of an unselfish team. When we need someone to step up, guys are willing to step up.”
In a game that went down to the final second, it appeared that Chesaning might run away with it, building a 20-10 first-quarter lead. The Marauders, who had drawn a first-round bye Monday, quickly turned up their intensity, shrinking the deficit to 31-26 at halftime. The Indians led 44-38 after three quarters.
Now it’s time for Chesaning to get ready for Friday’s district championship game against the top-seed of the district, Hamady.
“I’m excited,” List said. “Hamady is a good team. We’re a good team. It’s going to be fun.”
CHESANING SCORING: Lucas Powell 4 3-6 11, Brady Coon 1 0-0 3, Eli Escamilla 3 2-3 9, Evan List 5 2-2 14, Jaylen Anderson 1 0-0 2, Mason Struck 4 0-0 8, Reese Greenfelder 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 7-11 51.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Logan Thompson 3 0-0 7, Axel Newell 4 3-6 11, Jake Tomasek 2 0-0 5, Adam Barton 3 0-0 6, Dylan Carman 3 2-2 11, Clay Wittenberg 4 0-1 10. Totals 19 5-9 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.