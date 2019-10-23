BYRON — New Lothrop’s volleyball team defeated Byron in three sets 25-23, 26-24, 25-19 Tuesday night.
Maddie Davis led Byron (4-3 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) with 11 kills, while Sydney Johnson had 10 kills. Zoe McDowell added 20 assists and Haley Hooley had 12 digs.
No stat leaders for New Lothrop were available at press time. The Hornets improved to 6-1 in the MMAC and 20-14-2 overall.
NEW LOTHROP def. BYRON
25-23, 26-24, 25-19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Byron — Maddie Davis 11, Sydney Johnson 10.
Assists: Byron — Zoe McDowell 20.
Digs: Byron — Haley Hooley 12.
Records: Byron 4-3 MMAC, New Lothrop 6-1 MMAC.
