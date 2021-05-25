ELSIE — Evalyn Cole scored five goals and Ovid-Elsie defeated Perry 8-0 Monday.
Hadley Bukantis, Madison Cunningham and Taylor Stinson also scored for the Marauders.
“I was really pleased with our offense tonight,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said. “They kept the ball on the deck, completed numerous give and goes and kept shots on frame. Our midfield did a tremendous job of winning 50/50 balls as well as getting involved on offense and defense.”
Ovid-Elsie was coming off a 3-0 loss to Eaton Rapids Friday, the Marauders’ first of the season. Ava Bates made 16 saves in that game for Ovid-Elsie.
Byron 2, Perry 0
BYRON — Byron defeated Perry 2-0 Saturday in nonconference play.
Madeline Stark scored both second-half goals for the Eagles. The first was on a direct kick with 7:43 left. The second was scored off an assist from Baylie Villani with 2:07 left.
Amber Snow made five saves for Byron.
