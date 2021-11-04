LAINGSBURG — A well-balanced attacking game lifted Laingsburg past Byron Wednesday in a Division 3 district semifinal, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23.
The Wolfpack earned a berth in Friday’s 6 p.m. district championship game against Dansville, which swept Bath 25-13, 25-22, 25-15 in Wednesday’s early semifinal.
“It was a really tough game tonight,” Laingsburg coach J.J. Strieff said. “We struggled a little bit with serving, serve receive and a little bit of everything.”
Laingsburg sophomore Bella Strieff powered 15 kills, while junior Ellie Baynes had 12 kills, four aces and two blocks. Laingsburg senior Lorna Strieff added seven kills and three blocks. Senior Brooke Putnam had 19 digs and Lorna Strieff added 14.
Strieff said Friday’s district finals between Laingsburg and Dansville figures to be a dogfight. Laingsburg went 3-5 in the CMAC during the regular season, while Dansville was 5-3. Pewamo-Westphalia won the outright CMAC title at 8-0.
“I’m expecting an exciting, back-and-forth match with an extremely tough team,” Strieff said. “We have won over Dansville in a tournament earlier this season and they have two wins over us — including a (Central Michigan Athletic Conference) match that they won 3-0. Dansville is much improved this season. We are looking forward to an extremely tough match and will be relying on our seniors with home court advantage.”
The Wolfpack will be seeking its first district title since 2017. That team went on to reach the Class C state finals.
Byron featured sophomore Haylee Schott’s 11 kills, five blocks and two aces. Maddie Spears, a junior, had seven kills, one block and four aces. Jaden Zakoor serve received 96 percent and served 100 percent, adding 16 digs. Kylee Wolanin had eight digs and joined Pearl Schmidt with 12 assists.
Byron head coach Janice McDowell said her squad performed well, but at times struggled with serve receive.
“They lacked some of the confidence they usually have,” she said. “We missed a lot of serves (13), which is more than double the amount we usually miss. We went over a week without a competition and that didn’t do us any favors. Laingsburg was scrappy and didn’t let much by them and they were aggressive at the net.
“Overall, I’m very proud of my team. They worked hard and showed great improvement from the beginning of the season.”
Bella Strieff, Baynes and Lorna Strieff headlined Laingsburg’s attacking crew in the first set, which the Wolfpack controlled throughout.
In the second set, Laingsburg led 7-3 early, but Byron battled back this time as Schott’s kill tied the match at 19. It was tied at 21 and 22 before Schott’s block gave the Eagles a 23-22 lead.
Anya Wasilenski served for the final three points and Byron won 25-22.
“Our game plan was just to play with everything we had and give it our all,” Schott said.
Laingsburg built a 17-10 lead in the third set eventually prevailed 25-17. Senior Erica Wade recorded three of her four kills in final game as the Wolfpack put the match away, building a 20-12 lead and hanging on.
“We struggled a lot (with) our passes and our energy level,” Wade said. “Having close games really brings our energy level up.”
Spears said the Eagles had a good showing despite the loss.
“I think we had really good communication at times,” Spears said. “We had our spirits up the last couple of sets … At the same time, we can work on our communication.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.