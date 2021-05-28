ELSIE — Olivia Burt and Kaitlyn Fry took turns starring in the pitcher’s circle and Maddisyn Miller delivered the heavy hitting as Ovid-Elsie swept Morrice, 11-3 and 17-4, Thursday.
Burt pitched all seven innings of Game 1. She gave up nine hits, but struck out nine with just one walk. Fry won the five-inning nightcap, striking out two and walking one.
“I was happy with our pitching most definitely,” Ovid-Elsie head coach Felicia Gingrich said. “Hitting, we finally came alive after a little while. It made me nervous at the beginning of the first game. And I’m happy with our base-running. We are definitely being more aggressive and it’s great to see.”
Game 1 was a pitcher’s duel for the first four innings between Burt and Morrice’s Zora Brewer. Ovid-Elsie (20-16) broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth as Burt drew a two-out walk and Miller lined a run-scoring double.
Morrice (15-5) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth. Anna Gooding singled and Kaylea Munro laid down a sacrifice bunt. Brewer reached base safely on an error before Beem hit a run-scoring two-run triple.
The Marauders broke loose for seven runs in the fifth, thanks in part to run-scoring hits from Alexis Hart, Fry, Jolene Nash and Skyler Bowen.
Morrice coach Gene Munro said his team ran out of gas after playing its third doubleheader in three days.
“It was a tight one and we were up 2-1 and we just ran out of pitching,” Morrice coach Gene Munro said. “Zora is really good at hitting her spots and she can set hitters up to where we can get the outs. When she gets tired, she starts missing her spots and that’s what happened that inning. In the fifth, when it kind of went south, there were a couple of calls that didn’t go our way and could have went either way. The momentum kind of shifted.”
Miller batted 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double. Hart, Ashland Particka and Bowen also had two hits.
“I was feeling pretty confident,” Miller said. “I wasn’t looking for the pitches. But I made up my mind and I’m doing pretty well right now and I’m doing great this season.”
“It was a battle back and forth,” Burt said. “In the dugout, I made sure my arm was in something, a sweatshirt, a blanket, so it didn’t get too cold and so I could still throw.
“They are a very good hitting team. My best pitch today was probably my changeup. It worked really well today.”
Brewer struck out four and walked three, giving up 11 hits.
Beem batted 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and a single. She also got on base following an infield error by Ovid-Elsie. Beem, who entered the day with a season .528 batting average, drove in two runs.
“My opinion, I think Abi is one of the best hitters in the county,” Munro said. “She hits the ball on a dime and you saw four of them today and then one, a fly ball, that if there’s no wind it’s going to be out. Those are shots and no one hit the ball on the field as hard as she did, nobody.”
Beem said she is feeling good at the plate.
“I felt I was hitting the ball really well today,” Beem said. “The weather didn’t really bother me. It was tough with the wind. The wind starting picking up toward the end of the first game and it was really blowing hard.”
In the second game, the Marauders scored four runs in the first, added three in the third and 10 in the fourth.
Ovid-Elsie had six hits but was also aided by seven walks, three hit batsmen and four Morrice errors.
Miller lined two hits, a triple and a double, and drove in four runs. She finished the day with four hits and seven RBIs from the cleanup spot.
Nash drove in three runs and Burt drove in two as each had one hit.
Fry did her part in the circle to preserve the win.
“I just wanted to keep my rise ball just in the middle area — so that way they have to dip for it and get a pop fly,” Fry said. “I’m not worried about striking out anyone. I’ve got a tough defense and that’s all I really need.”
Beem stayed hot for Morrice, swatting two doubles and driving in two runs. She finished with five hits on the day.
Beem also took the pitching loss in Game 2, working the first 31/3 innings.
