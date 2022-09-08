ST. JOHNS — Warm conditions contributed to many higher-than-normal times Wednesday at the 21st annual Marauder Invitational, hosted by Ovid-Elsie at their home course of Uncle John’s Cider Mill.
Frankenmuth dominated both the men’s and women’s large-school bracket, winning both races with 69 and 25 points, respectively.
Among local schools, Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie finished in seventh (166 points) and ninth (193 points), respectively.
Chesaning senior Levi Maier led the Indians with his ninth-place individual finish (17 minutes, 52.63 seconds). He was followed by Corbin Walker (31st, 19:42.77), Caleb Walker (32nd, 19:45.51), Eric Barancik (41st, 20:20.10), Jayce Hyde (74th, 22:20.52) and Cole Maier (86th, 23:42.65).
Clay Powell led the Marauders with his 19th-place individual finish (18:39.46). The sophomore is hoping to earn a return trip to the state finals. Powell said he has been diligently working toward a sub-18-minute time.
“I just feel I need to work harder in practice, and I’ll get it,” he added.
Also placing for Ovid-Elsie were James Kelly (40th, 20:19.28), Ryan Gavenda (45th, 20:4.48), Joshua Miller (46th, 20:34.77), Austin Smith (60th, 21:26.72), Gunner McCreery (52nd, 21:51.44) and Levi Ruben (83rd, 23:04.49).
Morrice brought only two runners, led by Patrick Rupert in 64th (22:47.14).
On the girls’ side, Ovid-Elsie placed fifth among large schools with 147 points, led by Alexis Spitzley’s 11th-place finish (22:16.99). The senior is hoping to reach the state meet in 2022, a goal denied by COVID-19 last year.
Spitzley said she was happy with her time, given the early evening heat and the new course, shifted toward the back of Uncle John’s. Her path to improvement, she said, is clear: “Avoid the potholes and run the tangents.”
Following Spitzley for the Marauders were Clarissa Baese (28th, 23:38.42), Kaia Spiess (30th, 23:45.83), Madison Thornton (31st, 24:03.63), Alyse Ladiski (54th, 26.33.82) and Isabella Loynes (55th, 26:34.43).
Chesaning placed ninth as a team with 216 points, led by Taylor Bailey’s 20th-place finish (23:20.07).
On the small-school side, Montrose (259 points), Perry (293 points) and Byron (310 points) claimed ninth through 11th places in the team competition.
Joey Glinski took top marks for Montrose (50th, 21:24.04), Elliott Mergos led the Ramblers (43rd, 20:49.60) and Andon Prestonise paced Byron (74th, 23:52.64).
On the girls’ side, it was Montrose in eighth place (231 points) and Byron in ninth place (245 points). Isabella Nalewyko led Montrose (50th, 27:22.44) and Kaja Selvig paced Byron (46th, 26:46.47).
Lillie Corbat was 60th (28:45.18) for Morrice, pacing the Orioles' three entrants. Perry had four runners, one short of a full team. The Ramblers' Teagan Hallock was 40th (25:39.09).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.