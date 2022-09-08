Turning up the heat

Chesaning’s Levi Maier runs during Wednesday’s meet at Uncle John’s Cider Mill in St. Johns.

 Argus-Press PhotoDawn Parker

ST. JOHNS — Warm conditions contributed to many higher-than-normal times Wednesday at the 21st annual Marauder Invitational, hosted by Ovid-Elsie at their home course of Uncle John’s Cider Mill.

Frankenmuth dominated both the men’s and women’s large-school bracket, winning both races with 69 and 25 points, respectively.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.