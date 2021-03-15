FENTON — The host Tigers easily swam to first place Saturday in the Flint Metro League swimming championships — outpacing the combined Swartz Creek/Flushing team by more than 100 points.
Fenton scored 508 points at the meet while SC/Flushing totaled 381. Corunna placed third with 250.5 points.
Ortonville Brandon and Holly tied for fourth with 226 points while Flint Kearsley/Lake Fenton finished sixth at 177 and Owosso was seventh with 166.5 points.
Corunna freshman Grant Kerry finished second in 50-yeard free in 22.96 second. Teammate junior Xavier Staubs was fifth in 24.8 seconds. Owosso’s Alex Binger was ninth in 25.28 seconds.
Corunna’s 200 medley relay was fifth in 2:07.28 with Kai Heck, Caden Earl, Jackson Reid and Calvin Cody. Owosso’s team of Ryan Dahl, Bryan Hathaway, Evan Livingston and Jacob Hall was seventh in 2:15.27.
Inn the 200 individual medley, Corunna’s Caden Earl was ninth in 2:37.15. Owosso’s Brennan Baran and Corunna’s Jackson Reid tied for 10th in 2:37.46.
In the 200-yard free, Coruna’s Calvin Cody was 13th in 2:16.29. Owosso’s Tyler Sheldon was 15th in 2:18.33.
Corunna’s Earl was fifth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:11.66, Owosso’s Hathaway was eighth in 1:23.64.
In the 100 free, Corunna’s Grant Kerry was fifth in 51.95 seconds. Staubs was 12th in 57.4 and Owosso’s Binger was 15th in 58.17.
Cavalier Ayden Henry was fourth in the 500 free in 5:35.5.
Corunna’s Heck was second in diving.
