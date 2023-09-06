LINDEN — Senior Libby Summerland of Owosso ran fifth in 21 minutes, 6.77 seconds and the Trojan girls placed second at Wednesday’s Flint Metro League Jamboree No. 1 held at Lake Fenton High School.
Goodrich was first with 22 points while Owosso closed second with 71. Linden (80), Fenton (115) and Flint Kearsley (155) were third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Corunna ran sixth (186) in the 12-school field.
Goodrich went 1-2 with Kamryn Lauinger (20:03.29) and Layla Jordan (20:13.02).
Owosso’s Emma Crandell was eighth (21:19.78).
Also in the top 25 were Owosso’s Julionna West (16th, 22:04.76), Owosso’s Josie Jenkinson (18th, 22:18.91), Corunna’s Hayven Thiel (22:32.84), Corunna’s Jaidyn Nickels (23rd, 23:02.91) and Owosso’s Natalie Summerland (25th, 23:06.67).
Owosso’s Erfourth runs eighth
LINDEN — Owosso’s Simon Erfourth finished eighth in 17:48.89 Wednesday at the Flint Metro League Jamboree No. 1 at Lake Fenton.
Corunna’s Payton Chandler placed 13th in 18:12.80. Teammate Ezra Nellis ran 27th in 19:11.67 while Corunna’s Bobby Donley was 36th in 19:37.23.
The Cavaliers finished eighth in the team standings with 164 points.
Owosso, which was also boosted by Max Baade, who ran 38th in 19:57.46, placed 12th with 265.
Clio’s Elliott Sirianni was first in 16:35.06.
The Mustangs also finished first in the team standings with 57 points.
Flint Kearsley (78) and Holly (122) were second and third, respectively.
Owosso opens FML with sweep
OWOSSO — Owosso swept Goodrich — 26-24, 25-19, 25-22 — to open its Flint Metro League campaign with a bang Wednesday.
The Trojans were led by four-year senior starters Peyton Spicer, with 13 kills, 15 digs and three blocks; Reese Thayer, with 16 assists and three aces; and Lexi Hemker, with 18 digs and two aces. Senior Madi Salander contributed five kills to the cause while freshman Ady Freeman had four kills.
CHESANING — Chesaning’s boys soccer team improved to 7-0 Tuesday by shutting out Montrose, 6-0.
Justin Lange scored twice for the Indians, who got single goals from Bradley Agnew, Kayden Mahoney, Zachary Harlan and Nate Ferry. Luke Barta and Zac Garno each delivered two assists.
Bradley Agnew and Josh Agnew shared the goalkeeper duties.
CORUNNA — Lake Fenton downed Corunna 1-0 Wednesday in boys soccer action.
The game remained a scoreless tie until midway through the second half. The Blue Devils got their goal on a quick transition and “a bad bounce,” according to Cavalier coach Kyle Gregoricka.
The game was called with 9:42 remaining due to lightning.
“The goal we conceded was unfortunate and not a minute earlier we had a great chance to take the lead,” Corunna coach Kyle Gregoricka said. “The game can be cruel sometimes. But it was our most complete defensive performance and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
