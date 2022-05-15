Record-breaking Nanasy two-way throwing All-Stater at Morrice

MORRICE — Todd Nanasy eclipsed a 16-year-old school record at Morrice when he threw the discus 166 feet, 8-inches Tuesday while winning the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division championship at Webberville.
Nanasy bettered Brent McCarrick’s old school record of 164-6 set in 2006.
“The conditions that day were perfect,” Nanasy said. “There was barely any wind, sunny and not too hot. Unfortunately, I was feeling sick at the time. I kind of went in hoping to get closer (to the record) because I had just PR’ed the meet before with a throw of 163 feet.”
Those expectations were exceeded and then some.
“I went up to throw and as soon as it came out of my hand, everybody was screaming and everybody knew that was the one that did it,” Nanasy said.
Morrice track and field coach Brad Long said Nanasy’s record-setting antics were no surprise — not with the dedication, determination and exemplary work ethic Nanasy has shown when it comes to throwing and perfecting his form.
“He’s just relentless the way he works on his throwing,” Long said. “He’s always working on his throwing, even after practice is over. In Division 4, Todd is currently ranked second in the state in the discus.”
Nanasy has been a top-notch thrower for some time. Last season in Division 4, he locked up All-State honors in both throws, finishing third in the discus (136-9) and sixth in the shot put (44-2).
He has everything but 1s next to his name in the discus this season, with the exception of the first meet of the spring, a second-place at the Fowlerville Early Season Open. He delivered a modest throw, by his standards, of 120-10. Since that day in April, he has steadily increased his distances by nearly 46 feet.
“I came into the season not having thrown since last season and I started out throwing 120 — which was kind of not great,” Nanasy said. “And then, getting back into it, I figured it out and was able to break the record.”
The senior said that much of his technique work was done last season.
“Pretty much I had to figure out the footwork last year,” the senior said. “And then this year, it was all about speeding it all up.”
The problem for Nanasy, in possibly winning a state title, is the fact that he has to compete against No. 1-ranked Zane Forist of Carson City-Crystal. Forest has thrown 199-1 this season. He won both the state discus and shot put events last season in Division 4 with meet record throws of 196-5 and 62-4, respectively.
“That is basically the goal now,” Nanasy said. “There’s going to be good competition in Zane Forist”
Nanasy has been much steadier in the shot put than the discus this season, although the results have not been as dramatic. He has 1s next to his name in all but two outings this season. His personal-best throw of 48-1, also at the GAC League Meet, was good for a second-place finish. Flint Beecher’s Bryce Carr was first with a personal-best 48-8.
Nanasy still ranks third in the state in the shot put in Division 4.
Nanasy’s season honors also include being named Field Events MVP at the Auburn C. Perkins Memorial Spartan Invitational at Webberville. Webberville won the discus with a throw of 141-3 and the shot with a toss of 45-43/4.
Nanasy credits the coaching of Long as a big part of his success in throwing.
“Definitely my coach has guided me along,” said Nanasy.
No one can argue with the results, either.
Nanasy has also been a basketball and football standout at Morrice and also competed in cross country.
He was a starting shooting guard for the Orioles. Nanasy was Morrice’s second-leading scorer at 6.4 points per game and led Morrice in 3-pointers with 29.
The Orioles finished 4-14 overall and 1-6 in the GAC Blue.
In football, Nanasy doubled as a two-way starter at middle linebacker and fullback. He helped the Orioles post a 10-1 season as Morrice reached the regional finals in eight-man football. Morrice fell to Colon, 28-22, in the regional championship game.
Nanasy was the team’s second-leading tackler and had 10 stops in a 50-0 win over Climax-Scott in the regional semifinals. Nanasy also rushed for 150 yards on just four carries during a 58-14 win over Genesee and also rushed for 129 yards on five carries in a 69-6 win over Mayville.
Nanasy said he plans to study nursing at either Sienna Heights of Lansing Community College.
