As of this writing, only 8,200 fans are allowed to fill Comerica Park’s 41,083 seats.
With the team the the Detroit Tigers are fielding these days, I’m shocked they are able to find that many.
I admittedly haven’t watched many Tigers games this year — and, why would anyone? Unless you’re a baseball diehard (I’m not) there are very few reasons to tune in on a nightly basis these days. The Tigers are 9-23, the worst record in baseball, and have finished last place in the American League Central three times since 2017.
Not exactly riveting stuff.
I happened to tune in the other night for a little bit to watch the bullpen blow a chance at a victory for pitcher Casey Mize, a former No. 1 pick who is one of the few good things to come out of all those last-place finishes. I tuned in around the fifth inning and glanced at the ESPN app on my phone to see how Mize had been doing up to that point.
Then I made the mistake of looking at the batting averages of the lineup the Tigers trotted out that night:
.221.
.270.
.105!
.181.
.205.
.217
.196
.148
.164.
It’s only early May, but good Lord. Half of the Tigers’ lineup is hitting under the Mendoza line.
And that .105? That belongs to future Hall-of-Famer Miguel Cabrera, who as of Friday morning hadn’t had a base hit since April 27. He’s 6-for-61 with five RBIs on the season.
Detroit’s top RBI-man, rookie Akil Baddoo with 14, is hitting .192 and dropping fast after his incredible start to the season. He hasn’t had a hit in his last seven games.
For comparison, the 1962 Mets — regarded by many as the worst team in the modern era of baseball — didn’t have anyone that hit below .236 in their starting lineup. The low man on the 2003 Tigers team that lost 119 games was Brandon Inge, who hit .203 in his third big league season.
I really don’t have any other points to make, I just wanted to highlight how truly awful those offensive numbers are. I guess, if you were looking for a bright spot, the starting pitching has been … not terrible? Matthew Boyd has a 2.27 ERA despite a 1-4 record, and Mize through six starts has a 4.41 ERA (it was 6.99 in seven starts last season).
These Tigers are definitely not the same as the teams we saw circa 2006-14, loaded with highly paid stars and contenders for the World Series more often than not.
But as those stars aged, things changed. General manager Al Avila started offloading big contracts after he took over in 2015 in an effort to rebuild a sagging farm system — much of which had been auctioned off in trades to acquire those highly-paid stars.
Then principal owner Mike Ilitch died in 2017, which really accelerated the process. The checkbook for high-priced stars under son Chris Ilitch closed. (We’ve also seen this “strategy” with Chris Ilitch’s other team he inherited from his dad, the Red Wings; it’s going just as well. Might be time for a new business model, Chris).
That has left Detroit to rely on its draft picks, an aging and declining Cabrera, and underwhelming free agent signings to get them through the past few seasons. The results have been predictably terrible.
While the farm system is now ranked second in MLB, it has not translated to the big club just yet. It’s either too soon to judge those minor league prospects, or those trades and picks were bad decisions. I’m not sure which one it is.
Either way, six years and counting into a rebuild, Tigers fans are still wondering if they’ll see the rewards from all those losses any time soon. It sure doesn’t look like it’ll be in 2021.
