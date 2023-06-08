OWOSSO — Both teams wanted to stay sharp for their upcoming regional tournament tests Saturday.
So Owosso and Laingsburg went head-to-head in a softball doubleheader Thursday at Pauline “Denny” Hill Field.
The Trojans picked up a 4-0, 2-1 sweep over the Wolfpack as freshmen Audri Hrncharik and Danica Dwyer pitched back-to-back victories.
Hrncharik was especially sharp. The lefthander pitched a 1-hit shutout over seven innings, striking out seven and walking none. She hit one batter. It was a bit of redemption for the southpaw, who had been under some scrutiny for her pitching delivery last week. Head coach JoEllen Smith said the left-hander had been charged with a few “illegal pitches” while exceeding the spacial boundaries.
“At districts we had some illegal pitches called on Audri and we tried to correct it,” Smith said. “Her foot was going outside the lane. She’s got to stay within the 24 inches of the box and she went way out here, which was illegal. So we worked on it this week and the state actually contacted me and said they are going to call it. Yesterday we did it in batting practice and she was still doing it a little bit. But today, she corrected it, and it’s going to make her a better pitcher. This is the first game ever, she didn’t walk anybody.”
Hrncharik said she felt very good all day long.
“I’ve pitched better as the season went on this year and I felt really good about it (today),” Hrncharik said. “It wasn’t my best effort but definitely better than some of my previous ones.”
Smith said Owosso played well in all areas Thursday but added the team got a boost of confidence recently after hitting against former Trojan Macy Irelan, who now attends Kent State University as a pitcher.
“Our defense was unreal and the girls were relaxed,” Smith said. “If they play like this Saturday, I feel they can beat anybody … We started the season 2-11 and losing Macy to graduation. And Macy came and threw to us yesterday and I think it’s very helpful. The girls were successful off her and I think that helped build some confidence.”
The Trojans scored twice in the first inning and added single runs in the third and fourth.
Owosso’s offensive leaders in Game 1 were Lexi Hemker, who lined two hits and drove in two runs; Jamie Maier, who doubled and singled; and Hrncharik, who had two hits. Marisa Rose added a run-scoring single.
Laingsburg’s Addyson Buchin took the loss in Game 1. She gave up 11 hits and four runs while striking out two and walking none.
Laingsburg’s Ashley Bila posted the lone hit for the Wolfpack and that came while leading off the top of the fourth. Bila and Bella Latuszek each were safe on Trojan errors while Savanna Stirm was hit by a pitch but those were the lone baserunners for the Wolfpack.
Wolfpack coach Jeff Cheadle was hoping Laingsburg could come up with a few more hits.
“We didn’t hit,” Cheadle said. “Bottom line, you score one run in a doubleheader, it’s not enough to win. It’s got to be better.”
Bila said that Laingsburg will have to fight through its hitting woes.
“We’ve just recently been struggling to put the ball in play and I mean we were hitting the ball hard, right to people,” Bila said. “It’s been what’s happening recently. We’ve just got to figure out a way to score some more runs.”
Laingsburg did improve its hitting in Game 2, rapping six hits against the servings of Owosso righthander Dwyer. Dwyer gave up just one run, however, that coming in the third when Bila doubled and Bella Latuszek laced a run-scoring single to left.
Dwyer struck out five and walked one.
Owosso scored twice in the first inning of the nightcap. Dwyer and Kenzie DeFrenn drew back-to-back walks to open Game 2. Jamie Maier then rapped a two-run single to left.
Hemker and Juliana Loomis also hit safely for the Trojans.
Savanna Stirm of Laingsburg had two hits including a single in the fifth that nearly scored the tying run. But a Wolfpack runner was out at the plate on a throw from Owosso outfielder Reese Thayer.
Buchin and Haley Konieczny also hit safely for the Wolfpack.
Cheadle said his team’s hitting was better in Game 2 but “not much,” according to the coach.
“Not much — not like we’re capable of doing,” Cheadle said. “Our defense? I thought we played OK. We played defense and pitched OK. But you score one run in 13 innings or whatever, you don’t win too many games.”
Buchin again took the loss on the mound. The Laingsburg righthander allowed just three hits and did not permit a hit for the final three innings. She struck out two and walked two.
Owosso will take a 25-15 record into Saturday’s Division 2 regionals at Clio. The Trojans face Frankenmuth (19-6-1) in a 10 a.m. regional semifinal.
Laingsburg now stands 33-6 and will journey to the Division 3 regionals at New Lothrop Saturday. The Wolfpack face Leslie (33-5) in a 10 a.m. regional semifinal.
The other regional semifinal at New Lothrop features New Lothrop (26-14) vs. LakeVille (18-1) at noon. The Finals are set for 2 p.m.
