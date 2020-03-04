NEW LOTHROP — Ben Almasy, who will soon begin his fifth year of varsity baseball coaching at New Lothrop High School this spring, recently learned he will be bestowed one of the state’s highest honors as a coach.
Almasy was recently elected into the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association (MHSBCA) Hall of Fame class for 2020. He will be inducted June 23 prior to the MHSBCA All-Star Baseball Classic at Comerica Park in Detroit.
“I was really excited,” Almasy said. “It’s kind of a fitting way. No coach talks about it. It’s the highest level, for us, to achieve. It’s something that I never thought I’d be around so long to get.”
Almasy, a 1992 graduate of Mt. Morris High School, has crafted a composite varsity baseball coaching record of 525-154-4, which has included 10 league championships and nine district crowns. He has coached varsity baseball 18 seasons at four schools — 11 at Mt. Morris, two at Flint Southwestern, one at Flint Hamady and the last four at New Lothrop.
At New Lothrop, he is 142-26-1 and has won four league titles, four district crowns and two regional championships.
His 2016 team made it to the state championship game, losing 12-0 to Grosse Pointe University Liggett.
Bob Foreback, a 1987 Ovid-Elsie graduate who has gone on to coach 25 years at Goodrich and was voted into the MHSBCA Hall of Fame Class in 2017, said Almasy is well-deserving of the honor.
“Of all the coaches I’ve coached against in my 25 years, I’d say Ben is the hardest working coach,” Foreback said. “And what I mean by that is the hours that he spends scouting. It’s kind of a tough game, baseball, you spend so many hours playing. I’ve seen Ben before baseball games more than any other coach, not just scouting my team, but other teams. If he didn’t have a game, he was at a game.”
Almasy sometimes calls his coaching philosophy “laid-back discipline,” which means he expects his players to put in the work — but to also have fun. That coaching philosophy comes from Rich Burdis, who coached Almasy when he played baseball at Mt. Morris.
“I just want to relate to the kids and have them enjoy what they’re doing,” Almasy said. “Just have fun. As long as they get the work done. You don’t really have to preach work ethic at New Lothrop. They just come to work.”
After his playing days as a shortstop and left fielder in high school, Almasy played catcher at Adrian College before beginning his coaching career.
“I went to Adrian and played baseball but I didn’t really stay with it,” Almasy said. “But I got an opportunity to coach and that was something that I was definitely much better at than playing.”
After spending a season as an assistant at Mt. Morris, Almasy got his first varsity coaching job at Flint Hamady in 1997. He ended up leading the Hawks to a district title and a .500 season.
“It was funny because I was turned down for a junior high job at Mt. Morris,” Almasy said. “Rich Burdis was not too happy with that and he actually got me the job at Hamady. It was quite interesting. We didn’t have a home field. We practiced inside, but had a real good group of kids. We ended up getting beat by Jackson Lumen Christi in the regionals.”
His next coaching stint came the next year at Flint Southwestern.
“We actually beat Flint Southwestern and we kind of upset them and their coach ended up leaving and they offered me the job,” Almasy said. “We had one 20-win season and then we won 18. We were playing in the Saginaw Valley (League) which was tough.”
After spending two years there, Almasy said he took four years off from coaching. He worked at General Motors and spent his free time umpiring games. GM wanted to transfer Almasy to Tennessee, but he turned it down and stayed in Michigan.
In 2004, Almasy took over the varsity coaching job at his alma mater. Almasy served as a football assistant coach as well. He went on to post a 333-70-3 mark at Mt. Morris, winning five league titles and four district crowns. His teams reached the regional finals three times.
“My dad passed in 2015 and it was pretty bittersweet,” Almasy said. “Because he’s somebody I wish could have been here for (being named to the Hall of Fame). It’s something he took a lot of pride in and it was the one thing we had in common, coaching. Him and my other brothers were hunters and I never really hunted. I coached at the Bruin All-Star Game and he was not in good shape. He made it and it really shocked me. He thought it was my last game.”
Although his father did not coach, he was still a superfan, according to Almasy.
“He was a hard-working man and a hunter,” Almasy said.
A few months after his father’s death, he took the New Lothrop job, replacing Keith Villano — who had just guided the Hornets to the 2014 state championship.
In Almasy’s first season at New Lothrop the Hornets advanced to the Division 3 state championship game. Although his team lost to No. 1-ranked Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, New Lothrop still posted a 41-4 record.
“That was the best team I’ve had,” Almasy said. “When I got there, I asked, ‘How are we going to do?’ And they said, ‘We’re not going to be very good, we lost a lot of good players. They didn’t tell me I was going to have three All-Staters back.”
Almasy, who is married and has one daughter, said he would like to continue coaching for a few more years, at least.
“I’m not going to break records or anything like that. But I really love it at New Lothrop,” he said. “And I’m going to be inducted as a Hornet. They have done so much for me there. Hopefully someday I’ll just retire and end up living here.”
